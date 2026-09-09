ECOWAS CONVERGENCE COUNCIL REVIEWS PROGRESS TOWARDS SINGLE CURRENCY

The ECOWAS Commission convened the Fourteenth Session of the Convergence Council by videoconference on September 7, 2026, to review progress towards the establishment of the ECOWAS Single Currency, The ECO, targeted for launch in 2027.

The Session considered the report of the 68th Meeting of the Committee of Governors (CoG) of the Central Banks of ECOWAS Member States, held on 4 September 2026. The CoG meeting followed the 3rd Joint Meeting of the Technical Committee on Macroeconomic Policies of the ECOWAS Commission and the Technical Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the West African Monetary Agency (WAMA), held from 31 August to 2 September 2026.

The meetings reviewed the economic performance and convergence status of Member States and assessed progress on the outstanding requirements for the launch of the ECO. Participants noted that the objective of launching the ECO in 2027 remains achievable. The Council requested ECOWAS Commission to immediately convene the Meeting of the Presidential Task Force to fast track the process.