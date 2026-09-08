ECOWAS COMMENDS THE GOVERNMENT OF SIERRA LEONE FOR THERE TURN OF FORMER PRESIDENT ERNEST BAI KOROMA TO SIERRA LEONE

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission commends this September 6, 2026, the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone, particularly HisExcellency President Julius Maada Bio, for facilitating the return of former President Ernest Bai Koroma to Sierra Leone. This development follows the Government‘s decision to discontinue the charges against former President Koroma in the interest of national reconciliation, unity, and lasting peace.

The Commission further expresses its appreciation to ECOWAS leaders, particularly His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his leadership and support in hosting former President Koroma and facilitating his safe return to Sierra Leone.

The Commission remains committed to working closely with the Government and the people of Sierra Leone, and international partners, in support of efforts to consolidate peace, stability, democratic governance, and sustainable development in the country.