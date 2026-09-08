CHIEF OF STATE OF ECOWAS STANDBY FORCE PAYS COURTESY CALL ON THE CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF OF NIGERIA

The Chief of Staff of the ECOWAS Standby Force (COS ESF), Brigadier General Sheikh Sulaiman Massaquoi, paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of Nigeria, General OO Oluyede on the 3rd of September, 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria. The COS ESF was accompanied by staff officers from the ESF Core Task Force Headquarters and the Peace Support Operations Division (PSOD) of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), of the ECOWAS Commission.

The COS ESF and his entourage were received by the CDS and his Principal Staff Officers of the Defence Headquarters. During the meeting, the COS ESF expressed his appreciation to the CDS for receiving the delegation and conveyed the gratitude of ECOWAS for Nigeria’s continued leadership, commitment, and support towards regional peace and security.

The COS ESF also sought the continued support of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, particularly in advancing rapid support to the ECOWAS Standby Force and the establishment and operationalization of the ECOWAS Counter-Terrorism Brigade.

In his remarks, the CDS thanked the COS ESF and his entourage for the visit and reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to supporting the ECOWAS Standby Force and other regional peace and security initiatives.

As a testament to Nigeria continues commitment and support, the CDS on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria promise to donate an 18-seater bus to the ECOWAS Standby Force to enhance their administrative, logistical, and operational activities.

The visit provided an opportunity to further strengthen cooperation and coordination between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the ECOWAS Standby Force, particularly in support of regional peace and security objectives.