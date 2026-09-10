UN SYSTEM REPRESENTATIVES VISIT ECOWAS LOGISTICS DEPOT IN LUNGI, SIERRA LEONE

Representatives of the United Nations System in Sierra Leone visited the ECOWAS Logistics Depot (ELD), Lungi, Sierra Leone on the 7th of September 2026. The visit followed an engagement through the Office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Sierra Leone. It was intended to familiarise the representatives with the Depot’s facilities and capabilities and explore potential areas of cooperation.

The delegation, comprising Mr Angjelin Mingu, Head of Supply Chain Unit, World Food Programme (WFP) Sierra Leone, and Ms Ann Touray of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was received by the Commander ELD, Navy Captain I. J. Akpa. The visitors were briefed on the mandate, facilities, and evolving operational role of the Depot as an ECOWAS regional logistics capability supporting peace support operations, humanitarian assistance, emergency response and other mandated regional requirements.

Discussions highlighted the strategic location of the Depot as well as the potential utility of its infrastructure for storage and other logistics requirements. The delegation subsequently toured the Depot’s administrative facilities, warehouses, residential accommodation, and auditorium, among other facilities. The representatives expressed appreciation for the facilities and indicated that the visit had provided a better understanding of the capabilities and potential utility of the ELD.

The visit forms part of the ELD’s continuing engagement with relevant regional and international partners following its commissioning on 18 July 2026, as the Depot develops its role as a strategic regional logistics capability for ECOWAS.