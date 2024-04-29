ECOWAS convenes a retreat of its Council of the Wise on the theme: “Leveraging and Responding to the Current Governance, Peace, Security Challenges in the Ecowas Region’’.

29 Apr, 2024

As part of efforts to re-invigorate the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, the ECOWAS Commission has convened a two day retreat of the council beginning today in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The council which is an important instrument for the promotion of peace, security and stability in West Africa, will be examining the governance, peace and security situation in the region.

The members will deliberate on the disturbing resurgence of military coups, the democratic reversals arising from the spate of constitutional amendments and electoral irregularities, the unsettling trend of diminishing political participation, the alarming rise in politically motivated violence as well as the increasing socioeconomic consequences of youth unemployment. These have been major concerns of the ECOWAS Commission in its bid to promote political stability, peace and democracy in the region through dialogue and mediation.

Addressing the opening of the retreat, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, HE Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, reaffirmed the Commitment of the ECOWAS Commission under the leadership of H.E Dr Omar Alieu Touray to find enduring solutions to the myriad of crisis affecting the region in collaboration with members of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise. Chairperson of the Council and Former President of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan declared open the retreat and urged the ECOWAS Commission to support the Council of the Wise with adequate resources.

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of the GiZ and European Union Delegation in Cote d’Ivoire. The retreat of the ECOWAS Council is also being attended by the Permanent Representatives of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Cote d’Ivoire and some regional experts in peace and security. The Council of the Wise is made up of statesmen and women from the region and provides a vital platform for the members to extensively discuss issues affecting peace and security within the region and provide wise counsel to the President of the Commission.

The first retreat of the Council of the Wise was held in February 2022 at Marriot Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

The current retreat is being supported by the ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture and Operations (EPSAO) Project, co-funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ), implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).