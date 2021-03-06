Twitter Facebook Youtube
ECOWAS Communique on the Political Situation in Senegal

The ECOWAS Commission is closely following the situation unfolding in Senegal and condemns the violence that occurred in several towns in the country which led to deaths, injuries and destruction of property.

The ECOWAS Commission calls on all parties to exercise restraint and remain calm.

It calls on the authorities to take the necessary measures to ease tensions and guarantee the freedom to demonstrate peacefully, in conformity with the laws in force.

Done at Abuja, 6th March 2021.

