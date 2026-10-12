ECOWAS COMMISSIONER FOR INFRASTRUCTURE, ENERGY AND DIGITALISATION MEETS WAGPA DELEGATION TO DISCUSS WEST AFRICAN GAS PIPELINE OPERATIONS

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, Amin Amidu Sulemani, received a courtesy visit from Mrs Chafari Kanya Hanawa, the Director General of the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA), who was accompanied by her senior directors.

Mrs Hanawa congratulated the Commissioner Sulemani on his appointment, and briefed him on the history, governance structure and activities of the West African Gas Pipeline. She explained that the West African Gas Pipeline originated from ECOWAS in 1982 to support power generation in the region and was established through a Treaty signed by the leaders of Benin, Ghana, Nigeria and Togo in 2003. Gas supply and commercial operations began in 2011. She indicated that WAGP performance had recently improved, with a 22% increase in gas supply compared to the previous years.

She also highlighted the positive working relationship with the Commissioner office and the Directorate of Energy and Mines, which has provided strong support for WAGPA activities. She indicated that WAGPA is committed to continuing to reinforce this cooperation and to working closely with the Department to reinforce the role of natural gas in the region.

In expressing his appreciation for the key role that WAGPA is playing in contributing to power generation in the region, Commissioner Sulemani was keen to emphasize the importance of natural gas in the regional energy mix. He advocated for effective collaboration to promote regional integration in the energy sector and pledged his support for the efficient delivery of WAGPA’s work.

In attendance were also Mr Arkadius KOUMOIN, Director of Energy and Mines and Mr Tanko Bagbara, Executive Assistant to the Commissioner.