ECOWAS Commission Pushes for the Establishment of an ECOSSOC that Responds to the Deeper Socio-Economic and Cultural Needs of West African Citizens

12 Dec, 2023

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has begun a consultative meeting for the establishment of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council in West Africa (ECOSOCC-WA) as a responsive strategic framework to partner citizens, civil society, private sector, governments, and the regional economic community.

A deepening of the region’s economic, social and cultural needs, according to the Commission’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (CPAPS) Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, is fundamental to addressing the growing instability as well as tackling the longstanding crisis of state legitimacy and democratic reversals in the region.

Commissioner Musah made the disclosure while giving a keynote address at the start of the two-day Internal Consultative Workshop for the establishment for of the ECOSOCC-WA on the 12th of December, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

He said: “Our role is to gain understanding of the concept and vision of ECOSOCC-WA, reflect on its technical working document and define resource mobilization strategies for sustainability as we lay the foundation for the creation of the ECOSOCC-WA for the peace, development and progress of our region and people”

Commissioner Musah further urged participants at the Workshop to think outside the box, look inwards and come up with a suitable indigenous nomenclature for the Council while using the supra-national powers of the Commission to create a functional regional platform for the enhancement of citizens’ participation, representation, and engagement to foster a more inclusive, responsive, and people-centred governance systems.

The inception report of the ECOSOCC-WA was presented by former Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission and principal resource person Dr. Toga Gayewea Mcintosh in which he outlined the thrust of the Workshop’s objectives. Supported by co-principal resource person Elias B. Shoniyin, critical lessons learnt from the existing United Nations and African Union ECOSOC were also shared especially having to do with the creation of a meaningful interface between the regional community and non-state actors and governments.

Participants were given a rundown of the ECOWAS relevant normative documents pertaining to the ECOSOCC’s mandate by the Commission Head, Democracy and Good Governance Division Ebenezer Asiedu who was supported by Mr. Constant Gnacadja of the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Unit.

The Workshop is featuring varying approaches to the repositioning, consolidation and reimagining of civil societies’ coordination platforms, designing of the framework and modalities as well as the harmonisation of views, ideas and strategies for the consultative meeting with the CSO.

Apart from group work in response to core expectations, the Workshop is featuring deliberations on the structure, composition, mandate, functions, protocols, and rules of engagement of ECOSOCC-WA after which, draft technical working documents for the establishment of an ECOSOCC-WA are to be put forward alongside proposed recommendations for the consideration of the ECOWAS decision-making organs.