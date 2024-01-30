ECOWAS Commission Holds Second Phase of its Crisis Communication Framework Development Workshop

30 Jan, 2024

The second phase of the ECOWAS Commission’s Crisis Communication Framework development Workship, commences on the 29th of January 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The five-day Workshop is meant among others, to facilitate the improvement of the Commission’s hands-on response mechanism during emergency or crisis situations.

Being a follow up to the earlier one held in Accra, Ghana in April 2023, it is designed to establish a shared understanding of the roles and responsibilities within the ECOWAS Crisis Communication set up.

By the thinking of experts, the regional community would benefit from a coordinated and systematically implemented, clearly cut out crisis communication strategy which serves to advance the cause of the well thought decisions of the ECOWAS hierarchy.

Participants at the Workshop including Management staff and officers from the relevant ECOWAS Directorates, Rermanent Representation offices, Media resourcee persons and consultants will be exposed to workable templates and brainstorming sessions while using applicable scenarios of the crisis cycle to chart a problem-solving, and predictable crisis communication response way forward for the Commission.

The Workshop is being organized by the ECOWAS Commission’s Departement of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) and co-funded by the Danish International Development Cooperation Agency (DANIDA).