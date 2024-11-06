ECOWAS and the Energy Commission of Nigeria Launch Energy Information System

06 Nov, 2024

The ECOWAS Commission in collaboration with the Energy Commission of Nigeria, today, November 4, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria launched the Computerised National Energy Information System (CNES) in Nigeria as part of the ECOWAS Energy Information System (ECOWAS-EIS).

The ECOWAS Commission, with the financial support of the European Union through the “Programme for the Improvement of Governance of the Energy Sector in “, West Africa (AGoSE-A0)“, has developed a regional Energy Information System (ECOWAS-EIS); this system has been officially launched in March 2023 in Bissau, during the 14th meeting of ECOWAS Ministers in charge of Energy.

The ECOWAS Energy Information System (ECOWAS-IES) provides, among others, information on the region’s energy situation, economic and social indicators, energy infrastructure data, information on policies and regulations, and carbon emissions. It is therefore a complete information platform, which can be consulted by both decision-makers and the public.

In his welcome address, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, emphasized the Commission’s responsibility for coordinating national energy policies and collecting essential data for energy planning.

He stated that the launch of the Computerised National Energy Information System (CNES) is a crucial development for the country, as it “will serve as a repository of reliable energy data, enabling researchers and development partners to make informed decisions regarding energy supply and costs”.

Dr. Abdullahi highlighted that the CNES represents a “computerised infrastructure that will lead to dematerialising data collection, reducing entry errors, improving dissemination speed, and enhancing overall data quality,” ultimately supporting effective management of the energy sector and fostering a more robust energy landscape in Nigeria.

The Keynote Address was delivered by the Statistician General of Nigeria, Prince Adeyemi Adediran represented by Biyi Fafunmi, Director of Agricultural and Business Enterprise Statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics. He appreciated the Energy Commission for this advancement, emphasizing that the CNES will be crucial in leveraging statistical information for the development of the energy sector.

Mr. Fafunmi articulated several benefits that the CNES offers, including enhancing national energy security by providing accurate, real-time data on energy production, consumption, and distribution to ensure a stable energy supply. He also mentioned that the CNES will support economic growth by empowering industries and investors with reliable energy data, essential for strategic decision-making and driving economic prosperity.

Mr. Sediko Douka, the Commissioner of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, of the ECOWAS Commission, in his remarks, commended the collaborative efforts between the Energy Commission of Nigeria and the ECOWAS Commission. He reflected on the progress made in establishing the ECOWAS Energy Information System (ECOWAS-EIS), supported by the European Union, which facilitated the implementation of a regional program aimed at enhancing governance in the energy sector across West Africa.

Mr. Douka highlighted the importance of a credible and regularly updated regional Energy Information System (EIS), that can be achieved only with availability of databases and EIS platforms in the Member States. This is the reason why, thereafter the development and launch of the ECOWAS-EIS, ECOWAS have contributed to the establishment of a computerized architecture for the collection and processing of energy statistics in Nigeria, after completed same in Togo. He mentioned that this dynamic system features a comprehensive energy database with indicators aligned to international standards, enabling stakeholders to access essential data, including electricity consumption and CO2 emissions.

In his opening remarks, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, stressed that the Energy Commission’s commitment to enhancing energy data collection methods: “The Energy Commission is cognisant of the need to improve energy data collection methods by setting up systems which respond to the country’s data quality and coverage.” He noted that the new systems will facilitate better energy programming and strengthen government efforts in planning and policymaking.

The Minister further stressed the critical need for reliable energy data, saying, “Nigeria requires accurate, reliable, and timely energy data to drive and track the energy transition process.” He acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the Energy Commission in producing baseline data for strategic planning, but asserted that, “The current need for energy transition calls for a more holistic approach that will revolutionise the process so that project design, strategies, and policies are informed by high-quality and reliable data.”

This computerised system that ECOWAS has developed and is making available to Member States has a detailed energy database and relevant indicators calculated according to international standards. ECOWAS is committed to continue its actions to improve and harmonise information, communication and access to reliable data and indicators in the ECOWAS Region