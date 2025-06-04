ECOWAS 50th anniversary: the resident representation in Benin engages youth through art and education

25 May, 2025

As part of the celebrations marking the fiftieth anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the ECOWAS Resident Representation in the Republic of Benin organized a series of creative and educational workshops from the 22nd of April to the 2nd of May,2025, at CEG 1 Godomey and Collège Saint Romaric in Akassato.

Over three days, students actively participated in discussions and reflections, leading to the creation of artistic works on key themes such as health, education, agriculture, peace, unity, security, free movement, and their vision of the ECOWAS of their dreams. These sessions showcased the talent of a brilliant and inspired youth, conveying powerful messages and a firm commitment to a more united, integrated, and prosperous West Africa.

The restitution sessions, held on the 25th of April at CEG 1 Godomey and the 12th of May, 2025, at Collège Saint Romaric, revealed creations rich in meaning, emotion, and insight, embodying the hope of a youth determined to build a common future.

The works produced will be presented to the public during an official vernissage on Friday, May 30, 2025, in the gardens of the Novotel in Cotonou, alongside the ECOWAS 50th-anniversary commemorative ceremony, co-organized by the Resident Representation and the Government of Benin. They will also be exhibited during the regional event “The Golden Jubilee Village” scheduled for September 2025.

Through this initiative, the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Benin reaffirms its commitment to civic education and active youth participation in regional integration processes. This approach aligns with ECOWAS’s Vision 2050, which aims to evolve the organization from an “ECOWAS of States” to an “ECOWAS of Peoples.”

“These young individuals remind us, through their creativity and commitment, that the future of West Africa is being written today. It is our responsibility to support them, listen to them, and provide them with the means to become the builders of tomorrow.”

This activity received technical support from Ateliers Sika, an organization specializing in artistic and cultural creation.