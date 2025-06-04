Annual Information and Sharing meeting with the gender focal points of ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC) in ECOWAS Member States.

25 May, 2025

As part of the implementation of its programme of activities for 2025, the CCDG organised the Annual Information and Sharing Meeting with the Gender Focal Points of the Ecowas Gender Development Centre (CCDG) in the ECOWAS Member States from 15 to 17 May 2025 in Saly – Mbour, Republic of Senegal.

The main objective of this activity was to strengthen the role and performance of the CCDG Focal Points and to identify ways in which they can be supported to play this role of supporting the implementation of CCDG programmes in the Member States more effectively.

The 2025 edition of the annual meeting of the Gender Focal Points of the CCDG took place in the particular context of the golden jubilee of ECOWAS. To this end, the CCDG seized the opportunity to take stock of its progress and define new orientations for the next five years on the basis of the seven (7) priority areas of intervention of its 2023 – 2027 strategic plan.

Technical sharing and training sessions on the CCDG’s digital ecosystem, on data collection and monitoring-evaluation tools (ECOGO and ECOGEB) and on the economics of healthcare were also conducted during the activity.

The meeting was attended by the Gender Focal Points of the CCDG, the ECOWAS National Offices (BNC), the ECOWAS Resident Representatives in the Member States, the Institutions, Specialised Agencies and Directorates of the ECOWAS Commission, the Institutions and Technical Partners (UN Women, UNFPA, Spanish Cooperation, GIZ, Humanics Group) and Civil Society Organisations.

Over the next five years, the CCDG intends to build on its past successes, strengthen its collaborative framework geared towards results-based management and keep its Focal Points at the heart of its strategy. By combining the best of what has been achieved, collaborative synergies and strategic actions, the CCDG will position itself to drive sustainable change in the region.