Dr Omar Alieu Touray meets the European Union’s special representative for the Sahel region

19 Jun, 2025

The European Union’ Special Representative for the Sahel, Joao Gomes Cravinho, has expressed his willingness to work to strengthen cooperation between his organisation and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and pledged to support West Africa in its efforts towards peace, regional integration and economic development.

During his visit to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, in Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday 17 June 2025, Mr Cravinho reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to further support ECOWAS in its efforts to address common challenges and promote peace, security and stability in West Africa.

‘ECOWAS is a privileged partner and working with it is fundamental for me,’ said the EU Special Representative for the Sahel.

Joao Gomes Cravinho and Dr Omar Alieu Touray reviewed the security situation in the West African region. The two personalities discussed the many security challenges that are hampering peace and stability in West Africa, in particular insecurity and terrorism.

After congratulating his host on his appointment as European Union Special Representative for the Sahel, the President of the ECOWAS Commission reiterated his support for his mission and its success. He took the opportunity to praise the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation between the European Union and ECOWAS.

Dr Omar Alieu Touray informed Joao Gomes Cravinho of the main feature of the collaboration between ECOWAS and its partners. For him, any partnership with ECOWAS must give priority to the unity, development and security of the West African region.

‘Any partnership with ECOWAS that does not take one or other of these criteria into consideration is impossible. Our unity is fundamental; it cannot be sacrificed. It is in unity that we will promote peace and security, indispensable factors for the development of our region’, noted Dr Omar Alieu Touray.

Our partners must therefore help us to preserve peace and unity, and promote development in our community. They must help us to unite and come together, rather than divide us,’ he added.

The meeting was attended by the ECOWAS Commission’ Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, and the Executive Assistant to President Touray, Habibu Yaya Bappah.