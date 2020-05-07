Notice to All Bidders on Postponement of Site Visit and Deadline for Submission
30 Apr 2020 - 30 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Notice of Extension of submission deadline : Selection of a consultancy firm for the feasibility study on the ECOWAS Education Agency
30 Apr 2020 - 11 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
CORRIGENDUM : ECW/PSS-GRANT/RT/04/2020
30 Apr 2020 - 12 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Recruitment of an expert to carry out a study on the vulnerabilities of casinos and other games of chance to ml/ft in west Africa
27 Apr 2020 - 15 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Development of Human Capital Strategy for ECOWAS (Scope: Education, Skills Development and Labour)
17 Apr 2020 - 29 Apr 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of Individual Consultant to develop an â€˜ECOWAS Model Regulation on Artisanal Mining and Small-scale Mining which aligns with the Communityâ€™s vision
01 Apr 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of a consultancy firm for the feasibility study on the ECOWAS Education Agency
27 Mar 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant for Electricity Equipment Harmonization Studies
13 Mar 2020 - 27 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]