Consular Officer X 2
JOB TITLE Consular Officer X 2
INSTITUTION ECOWAS COMMISSION
GRADE P3/P4
AGENCY
ANNUAL SALARY UA49,106.81,USD77480.72/UA56,591.37,USD89,289.87
STATUS PERMANENT
DEPARTMENT GENERAL ADMINISTRATION AND CONFERENCE
DIRECTORATE CONFERENCE & PROTOCOL
DIVISION PROTOCOL
LINE SUPERVISOR PRINCIPAL PROTOCOL OFFICER
SUPERVISING

Â 
DUTY STATION ABUJA, NIGERIA
Applications should be sent to : b13consularoff@ecowas.int

ROLE OVERVIEWÂ 

Under the supervision of the Principal Officer Protocol, the incumbent will provide day-to-day protocol support services with issuing visas, resident permits resolving challenges and ensuring the smooth delivery of services whilst providing needed support to the Principal Protocol Officer.

Â 

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Facilitate liaison between the Commission and the host Government counterparts as well as the diplomatic community.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Undertake protocol activities of the Protocol Division in the Commission and provide protocol services and advice to the Commission, its staff and guests;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Delivers consular and passport services to the Staff of the Commission, including responses to client enquiries with requests for information and forms

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Process passport applications and conduct personal interviews

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Perform security checks and follow procedures for centralised passport operations

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Maintain passport databases for the Commissionâ€™s staff

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Update schedule of fees and printed instructions as required

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Maintain stock levels of all passport related materials including application forms, travel documents and laminates

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Manage consular cases, update and maintain consular case records, including welfare, whereabouts, repatriations, visa refusals and denials.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Communicate and co-ordinate with hospitals, police, lawyers, social services, airlines, government and non-government authorities and other contacts as required

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Execute notarial acts using ECOWAS guidelines

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Organise and execute accreditation of diplomats and heads of missions as well as multilateral organizations that partner with the commission.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Coordinate and provide protocol services during the ECOWAS Statutory and technical meetings and important events organised by the Commission or those being held under its auspices;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Perform other duties as assigned.

Â 

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Â·Â  Bachelorâ€™s degree in Arts, Social sciences from a recognised University;

Â·Â  5 years of progressively responsible experience in protocol, travels, tourism, hospitality or any related area;

Â·Â  knowledge of accepted norms, rules and customs of international diplomatic protocols, including practices developed within ECOWAS system or similar international organisations;

Â·Â  knowledge of diplomatic and travel services in a governmental or international organisation including experience in developing constructive working relationships with host governments;

Â·Â  proven experience in the organisation of international conferences/events;

Â·Â  knowledge of accepted norms, rules and customs of international travel logistics, including practices developed within international organisations;

Â·Â  knowledge of the airline industry, travel planning in a governmental or international organisation including experience in developing constructive working relationships.

Â 

AGE LIMIT

Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates.

Â 

ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES

Â·Â  ability to persuade/influence others to consider a certain point of view, adopt a new idea or implement new methods and practices;

Â·Â  ability to lead a team of trainees/junior staff and instill a spirit of teamwork to engage employees and achieve a well-defined set of activities;

Â·Â  ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner;

Â·Â  ability to resolve challenges that occur with minimal direction and/or to recommend and explain solutions or alternatives for approval;

Â·Â  ability to utilize the Code of Ethics to manage self, others, information and resources;

Â·Â  ability to mentor others and create feedback loops with supervisors, colleagues and the subordinates to build strong working relationships and improve performance.

Â·Â  contribute to maintaining organisational unitâ€™s performance goals and standards.

Â·Â  interpersonal skills with ability to keep a client informed of progress or setbacks in projects of relevance to timeline, quality and quantity;

ability to proactively interact with clients and build strong trusting relationships based on mutual respect and regular discussions;

Â·Â  ability to establish and sustain professional credibility with clients/stakeholders in a manner that anticipates their need, mitigates issues and that carefully balances professional obligations with the need to be sensitive and responsive to their needs;

Â· ability to counsel, advise, consult and guide others on matters pertaining to assigned client service responsibilities and established client service standards;

Â·Â Â Â  demonstrate respect for cultural differences, fairness and ability to relate well with people from varied backgrounds, nationality, gender, ethnicity, race and religion;

Â·Â Â Â  understanding of diverse cultural views especially within West Africa, with sensitivity to group differences; ability to challenge bias and to practice tolerance and empathy;

Â·Â Â Â  ability to listen actively, consider peopleâ€™s concerns and apply Â  judgement, tact and diplomacy;

Â·Â Â Â  ability to work in a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths;

Â·Â Â Â  abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work;

Â·Â Â Â  ability to encourage, empower, and advocate for people in an unbias and transparent manner.

Â·Â Â Â  knowledge of ECOWAS institutions, sectors, programmes and policies;

Â·Â Â Â  knowledge of ECOWAS internal operational requirements of programs, projects, services and systems required to achieve work assignments and meet performance goals;

Â·Â Â Â  knowledge of rules and procedures of ECOWAS associated assigned responsibilities and ability to explain these clearly to others;

Â·Â Â Â  knowledge of the ECOWAS culture, structures and performance issues and priorities impacting assigned responsibilities;

Â·Â Â Â  knowledge of member states development trends, indicators, challenges and opportunities as it relates to project/programme assigned to own position.

Â·Â Â Â  ability to study data/information from a variety of sources, identify anomalies, trends and issues, present findings, and make Â  recommendations;

Â·Â Â Â  ability to break down problems or processes into key parts to identify and solve gaps in service, quality assurance, compliance and performance targets;

Â·Â Â Â  knowledge of and ability to apply techniques to generate creative ideas and new approaches to meeting goals;

Â·Â Â Â  ability to use evidence and research to inform policies and programs and identify relevant and appropriate sources of information, including stakeholders, regional institutions and/or internal committees.

Â·Â Â Â  demonstrate operational computer proficiency using appropriate tools;

Â·Â Â Â  ability to make sound use of graphics and tables to effectively present numerical data to write semi-complex technical reports/proposals and edit/check templates, letters, etc.

Â·Â Â Â  ability to convey information clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner through both writing and verbal means, ;

Â·Â Â Â  exhibit interpersonal skills, make presentations, express opinions and debate ideas with others in a constructive manner;

Â·Â Â Â  proficiency in information communication technologies(ICT);

Â·Â Â Â  Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage.

Â·Â Â Â  ability to develop, implement an individual action plan for achieving specific workÂ  goals;

Â·Â Â Â  Â identify ,organize and monitor tasks throughout to facilitate execution;

Â·Â Â Â  ability to contribute and/or lead on projects as per accepted project management standards and techniques, to co-ordinate contributions by others Â  to set and meet deadlines;

Â·Â Â Â  ability to organize work, set priorities, and work within timelines, giving attention to details, stakeholders, indicators and risks;

Â·Â Â Â  ability to identify, collect and assess indicators to monitor performance and to take proactive remedial action as required.

Â 

Â 

 

 

 

