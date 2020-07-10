Consular Officer X 2

Applications should be sent to : b13consularoff@ecowas.int ROLE OVERVIEWÂ Under the supervision of the Principal Officer Protocol, the incumbent will provide day-to-day protocol support services with issuing visas, resident permits resolving challenges and ensuring the smooth delivery of services whilst providing needed support to the Principal Protocol Officer. Â ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Facilitate liaison between the Commission and the host Government counterparts as well as the diplomatic community. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Undertake protocol activities of the Protocol Division in the Commission and provide protocol services and advice to the Commission, its staff and guests; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Delivers consular and passport services to the Staff of the Commission, including responses to client enquiries with requests for information and forms Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Process passport applications and conduct personal interviews Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Perform security checks and follow procedures for centralised passport operations Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Maintain passport databases for the Commissionâ€™s staff Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Update schedule of fees and printed instructions as required Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Maintain stock levels of all passport related materials including application forms, travel documents and laminates Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Manage consular cases, update and maintain consular case records, including welfare, whereabouts, repatriations, visa refusals and denials. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Communicate and co-ordinate with hospitals, police, lawyers, social services, airlines, government and non-government authorities and other contacts as required Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Execute notarial acts using ECOWAS guidelines Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Organise and execute accreditation of diplomats and heads of missions as well as multilateral organizations that partner with the commission. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Coordinate and provide protocol services during the ECOWAS Statutory and technical meetings and important events organised by the Commission or those being held under its auspices; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Perform other duties as assigned. Â ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE Â·Â Bachelorâ€™s degree in Arts, Social sciences from a recognised University; Â·Â 5 years of progressively responsible experience in protocol, travels, tourism, hospitality or any related area; Â·Â knowledge of accepted norms, rules and customs of international diplomatic protocols, including practices developed within ECOWAS system or similar international organisations; Â·Â knowledge of diplomatic and travel services in a governmental or international organisation including experience in developing constructive working relationships with host governments; Â·Â proven experience in the organisation of international conferences/events; Â·Â knowledge of accepted norms, rules and customs of international travel logistics, including practices developed within international organisations; Â·Â knowledge of the airline industry, travel planning in a governmental or international organisation including experience in developing constructive working relationships. Â AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. Â ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES Â·Â ability to persuade/influence others to consider a certain point of view, adopt a new idea or implement new methods and practices; Â·Â ability to lead a team of trainees/junior staff and instill a spirit of teamwork to engage employees and achieve a well-defined set of activities; Â·Â ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner; Â·Â ability to resolve challenges that occur with minimal direction and/or to recommend and explain solutions or alternatives for approval; Â·Â ability to utilize the Code of Ethics to manage self, others, information and resources; Â·Â ability to mentor others and create feedback loops with supervisors, colleagues and the subordinates to build strong working relationships and improve performance. Â·Â contribute to maintaining organisational unitâ€™s performance goals and standards. Â·Â interpersonal skills with ability to keep a client informed of progress or setbacks in projects of relevance to timeline, quality and quantity; ability to proactively interact with clients and build strong trusting relationships based on mutual respect and regular discussions; Â·Â ability to establish and sustain professional credibility with clients/stakeholders in a manner that anticipates their need, mitigates issues and that carefully balances professional obligations with the need to be sensitive and responsive to their needs; Â· ability to counsel, advise, consult and guide others on matters pertaining to assigned client service responsibilities and established client service standards; Â·Â Â Â demonstrate respect for cultural differences, fairness and ability to relate well with people from varied backgrounds, nationality, gender, ethnicity, race and religion; Â·Â Â Â understanding of diverse cultural views especially within West Africa, with sensitivity to group differences; ability to challenge bias and to practice tolerance and empathy; Â·Â Â Â ability to listen actively, consider peopleâ€™s concerns and apply Â judgement, tact and diplomacy; Â·Â Â Â ability to work in a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths; Â·Â Â Â abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; Â·Â Â Â ability to encourage, empower, and advocate for people in an unbias and transparent manner. Â·Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS institutions, sectors, programmes and policies; Â·Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS internal operational requirements of programs, projects, services and systems required to achieve work assignments and meet performance goals; Â·Â Â Â knowledge of rules and procedures of ECOWAS associated assigned responsibilities and ability to explain these clearly to others; Â·Â Â Â knowledge of the ECOWAS culture, structures and performance issues and priorities impacting assigned responsibilities; Â·Â Â Â knowledge of member states development trends, indicators, challenges and opportunities as it relates to project/programme assigned to own position. Â·Â Â Â ability to study data/information from a variety of sources, identify anomalies, trends and issues, present findings, and make Â recommendations; Â·Â Â Â ability to break down problems or processes into key parts to identify and solve gaps in service, quality assurance, compliance and performance targets; Â·Â Â Â knowledge of and ability to apply techniques to generate creative ideas and new approaches to meeting goals; Â·Â Â Â ability to use evidence and research to inform policies and programs and identify relevant and appropriate sources of information, including stakeholders, regional institutions and/or internal committees. Â·Â Â Â demonstrate operational computer proficiency using appropriate tools; Â·Â Â Â ability to make sound use of graphics and tables to effectively present numerical data to write semi-complex technical reports/proposals and edit/check templates, letters, etc. Â·Â Â Â ability to convey information clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner through both writing and verbal means, ; Â·Â Â Â exhibit interpersonal skills, make presentations, express opinions and debate ideas with others in a constructive manner; Â·Â Â Â proficiency in information communication technologies(ICT); Â·Â Â Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. Â·Â Â Â ability to develop, implement an individual action plan for achieving specific workÂ goals; Â·Â Â Â Â identify ,organize and monitor tasks throughout to facilitate execution; Â·Â Â Â ability to contribute and/or lead on projects as per accepted project management standards and techniques, to co-ordinate contributions by others Â to set and meet deadlines; Â·Â Â Â ability to organize work, set priorities, and work within timelines, giving attention to details, stakeholders, indicators and risks; Â·Â Â Â ability to identify, collect and assess indicators to monitor performance and to take proactive remedial action as required. Â Â