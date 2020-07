Consular Officer X 2

Applications should be sent to : b13consularoff@ecowas.int ROLE OVERVIEW Under the supervision of the Principal Officer Protocol, the incumbent will provide day-to-day protocol support services with issuing visas, resident permits resolving challenges and ensuring the smooth delivery of services whilst providing needed support to the Principal Protocol Officer. ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES · Facilitate liaison between the Commission and the host Government counterparts as well as the diplomatic community. · Undertake protocol activities of the Protocol Division in the Commission and provide protocol services and advice to the Commission, its staff and guests; · Delivers consular and passport services to the Staff of the Commission, including responses to client enquiries with requests for information and forms · Process passport applications and conduct personal interviews · Perform security checks and follow procedures for centralised passport operations · Maintain passport databases for the Commission’s staff · Update schedule of fees and printed instructions as required · Maintain stock levels of all passport related materials including application forms, travel documents and laminates · Manage consular cases, update and maintain consular case records, including welfare, whereabouts, repatriations, visa refusals and denials. · Communicate and co-ordinate with hospitals, police, lawyers, social services, airlines, government and non-government authorities and other contacts as required · Execute notarial acts using ECOWAS guidelines · Organise and execute accreditation of diplomats and heads of missions as well as multilateral organizations that partner with the commission. · Coordinate and provide protocol services during the ECOWAS Statutory and technical meetings and important events organised by the Commission or those being held under its auspices; · Perform other duties as assigned. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE · Bachelor’s degree in Arts, Social sciences from a recognised University; · 5 years of progressively responsible experience in protocol, travels, tourism, hospitality or any related area; · knowledge of accepted norms, rules and customs of international diplomatic protocols, including practices developed within ECOWAS system or similar international organisations; · knowledge of diplomatic and travel services in a governmental or international organisation including experience in developing constructive working relationships with host governments; · proven experience in the organisation of international conferences/events; · knowledge of accepted norms, rules and customs of international travel logistics, including practices developed within international organisations; · knowledge of the airline industry, travel planning in a governmental or international organisation including experience in developing constructive working relationships. AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES · ability to persuade/influence others to consider a certain point of view, adopt a new idea or implement new methods and practices; · ability to lead a team of trainees/junior staff and instill a spirit of teamwork to engage employees and achieve a well-defined set of activities; · ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner; · ability to resolve challenges that occur with minimal direction and/or to recommend and explain solutions or alternatives for approval; · ability to utilize the Code of Ethics to manage self, others, information and resources; · ability to mentor others and create feedback loops with supervisors, colleagues and the subordinates to build strong working relationships and improve performance. · contribute to maintaining organisational unit’s performance goals and standards. · interpersonal skills with ability to keep a client informed of progress or setbacks in projects of relevance to timeline, quality and quantity; ability to proactively interact with clients and build strong trusting relationships based on mutual respect and regular discussions; · ability to establish and sustain professional credibility with clients/stakeholders in a manner that anticipates their need, mitigates issues and that carefully balances professional obligations with the need to be sensitive and responsive to their needs; · ability to counsel, advise, consult and guide others on matters pertaining to assigned client service responsibilities and established client service standards; · demonstrate respect for cultural differences, fairness and ability to relate well with people from varied backgrounds, nationality, gender, ethnicity, race and religion; · understanding of diverse cultural views especially within West Africa, with sensitivity to group differences; ability to challenge bias and to practice tolerance and empathy; · ability to listen actively, consider people’s concerns and apply judgement, tact and diplomacy; · ability to work in a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths; · ability and responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; · ability to encourage, empower, and advocate for people in an unbias and transparent manner. · knowledge of ECOWAS institutions, sectors, programmes and policies; · knowledge of ECOWAS internal operational requirements of programs, projects, services and systems required to achieve work assignments and meet performance goals; · knowledge of rules and procedures of ECOWAS associated assigned responsibilities and ability to explain these clearly to others; · knowledge of the ECOWAS culture, structures and performance issues and priorities impacting assigned responsibilities; · knowledge of member states development trends, indicators, challenges and opportunities as it relates to project/programme assigned to own position. · ability to study data/information from a variety of sources, identify anomalies, trends and issues, present findings, and make recommendations; · ability to break down problems or processes into key parts to identify and solve gaps in service, quality assurance, compliance and performance targets; · knowledge of and ability to apply techniques to generate creative ideas and new approaches to meeting goals; · ability to use evidence and research to inform policies and programs and identify relevant and appropriate sources of information, including stakeholders, regional institutions and/or internal committees. · demonstrate operational computer proficiency using appropriate tools; · ability to make sound use of graphics and tables to effectively present numerical data to write semi-complex technical reports/proposals and edit/check templates, letters, etc. · ability to convey information clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner through both writing and verbal means, ; · exhibit interpersonal skills, make presentations, express opinions and debate ideas with others in a constructive manner; · proficiency in information communication technologies(ICT); · Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. · ability to develop, implement an individual action plan for achieving specific work goals; · identify ,organize and monitor tasks throughout to facilitate execution; · ability to contribute and/or lead on projects as per accepted project management standards and techniques, to co-ordinate contributions by others to set and meet deadlines; · ability to organize work, set priorities, and work within timelines, giving attention to details, stakeholders, indicators and risks; · ability to identify, collect and assess indicators to monitor performance and to take proactive remedial action as required.