Supply, installation and maintenance of solar power inverter system and associated equipment for ECOWAS Commission headquarters
15 Jan 2021 - 08 Feb 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Supply and delivery as well, installation and testing where applicable CISCO Firewall, network devices, software and polyphones for ECOWAS Commission
19 Dec 2020 - 27 Jan 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]
Notice to all bidders on another site visit (Digital archiving and data management system at the Commission)
11 Dec 2020 - 01 Feb 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]
2020 Procurement Plan
14 Jul 2020 - 31 Jul 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]
New deadline Local Competitive bidding for the provision of comprehenvise digital archiving and data management system
14 Jan 2021 - 18 Jan 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Recruitment of a Senior Environmental Specialist (extension of the deadline)
09 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]
Recruitment Of Two (02) Interns In Preparedness And Response To Infectious Diseases Outbreaks
04 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]
Tender dossier for the procurement of shearing machines
21 Dec 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]