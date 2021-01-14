Upcoming events

Supply, installation and maintenance of solar power inverter system and associated equipment for ECOWAS Commission headquarters

15 Jan 2021 - 08 Feb 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Supply and delivery as well, installation and testing where applicable CISCO Firewall, network devices, software and polyphones for ECOWAS Commission

19 Dec 2020 - 27 Jan 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

Notice to all bidders on another site visit (Digital archiving and data management system at the Commission)

11 Dec 2020 - 01 Feb 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

2020 Procurement Plan

14 Jul 2020 - 31 Jul 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]