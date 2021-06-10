Communique of the ECOWAS mediatorâ€™s mission to Mali Bamako, 8th to 9th June 2021
Communique of the ECOWAS mediatorâ€™s mission to Mali Bamako, 8th to 9th June 2021Eng.Communique Mali mission de suivi Last 2
Notice of Provisional Award of Contract
10 Jun 2021 - 31 Dec 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Local competitive bidding for the supply of audio-visual equipment and accessories
10 Jun 2021 - 12 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of an Individual Consultant to set up an automated system for the compilation and analysis of development projects
08 Jun 2021 - 08 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of an Individual Consultant to Serve as a Procurement Officer, for the ECOWAS Regional Stabilization and Development Project
08 Jun 2021 - 08 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Notice to all bidders on mandatory pre-bid site visit and meeting
28 May 2021 - 10 Jun 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of a consultancy firm for the development of an application to automate the ECOWAS SALW exemption certificate management procedure
18 May 2021 - 31 May 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
General Procurement Notice: Study For The Praia-Dakar-Abidjan Transport Corridor Project
18 May 2021 - 31 May 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of an Individual Consultant as SENIOR FINANCIAL EXPERT FOR BOAD
03 May 2021 - 21 May 2021 [LomÃ© (Togo)]