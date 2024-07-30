Capacity building for ECOWAS private sector leaders as part of the implementation of the AfCFTA

30 Jul, 2024

As part of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which began trading on 1 January 2021, it is essential that private sector players and stakeholders from the various signatory states understand and take ownership of the agreement in order to identify the main priority areas for collaboration with a view to achieving an inclusive free trade area.

It is in this context that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in collaboration with the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCIAO) and the ZLECAF Secretariat, is organising a capacity-building workshop for the region’s private sector leaders on the AfCFTA from 29 to 31 July 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The workshop will focus on (i) strengthening collaboration between continental and regional private sector organisations within the framework of the AfCFTA, (ii) increasing awareness and understanding of the AfCFTA protocols, trade facilitation measures, market access opportunities and the progressive reduction of tariffs, (iii) improved trade efficiency by resolving problems related to non-tariff barriers and customs procedures, (iv) improved intellectual property and investment protection provisions, (v) collaboration and partnerships between stakeholders in the region, and finally (vi) increased participation of the private sector in the implementation of the AfCFTA.

A number of speeches were made at the opening ceremony of the workshop, the first of which was the welcome address by Dr Chinyere Almona, Director General of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who expressed her satisfaction that the meeting was being held in the city of Lagos. She stated that the meeting marks a critical moment in the journey towards regional economic integration and sustainable development of the ECOWAS region and Africa.

In his speech on behalf of Mrs Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr Kolawole Sofola, ECOWAS Director of Trade, said that the Lagos workshop marks an important milestone in the collective efforts of ECOWAS and its partners to strengthen regional economic integration and unlock the immense potential of the AfCFTA.

‘Our objectives through this activity are clear: to raise awareness, provide comprehensive training and foster collaboration that will contribute to the success of the AfCFTA. We are determined to ensure that our private sector leaders are well prepared to lead their organisations and our economies towards greater integration and prosperity,’ said Mr Kolawole Sofola.

Mr. Aminou Akadiri, Executive Director of the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCIAO), thanked the ECOWAS Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat for their support and recognition of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of the Member States as a key private sector body for achieving the objectives of deepening regional and continental economic integration. The FCCIAO, through its President, Mr Faman Touré, and all the members of the Board of Directors, are committed to the success of this workshop, which is helping to deepen regional and continental economic integration.

For Mrs. Emily MBURU-NDORIA, Director of Trade in Services, Investment, Intellectual Property Rights and Digital Trade at the ZLECAF Secretariat, her Institution is committed with ECOWAS, as well as the other regional economic communities, to the understanding and appropriation of the various texts and tools of the free trade agreement by the various actors of the private sector and the governments of the signatory States. The FTAA is the largest free trade agreement in the world in terms of the number of signatories, and promises to make Africa a modern, industrialised, cohesive and influential player on the world stage.

ECOWAS has defined a regional strategy on the implementation of the AfCFTA, which was adopted at the 90th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers in July 2023. The overall objective of this strategy document is to promote the integration of ECOWAS Member States into the continental market. More specifically, the strategy aims to (i) guide the ECOWAS Commission in the implementation of the AfCFTA in the region as a foundation with supporting mechanisms for Member States, and (ii) ensure a coordinated, integrated and coherent implementation of the AfCFTA regional strategy, while complementing existing regional policy initiatives.

This important workshop will be attended by experts from the ECOWAS Commission, the AfCFTA Secretariat, representatives of the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCIAO), and representatives of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of ECOWAS Member States.