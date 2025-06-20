Welcome to ECOWAS
Bridging vision and action: ECOWAS strengthens regional ownership through the internal mid-term review process of the 4×4 strategic objectives

10 Jun, 2025

The ECOWAS Commission held a high-level strategic retreat from June 10–13, 2025, to finalize the Internal Mid-Term Review (MTR) Report of the 4X×4 Strategic Objectives, a core part of ECOWAS Vision 2050. Led by the Directorate of Strategic Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation (SPME), the retreat brought together senior experts in planning, monitoring, evaluation, communication, and translation to ensure the report’s quality, multilingual coherence, and evidence-based rigor.

 

The Internal MTR Report, scheduled for submission in the next ECOWAS Council of Ministers, offers a comprehensive assessment of regional progress from July 2022 to December 2024. It integrates performance data, thematic analyses, and stakeholder insights across key sectors including infrastructure, energy, digitalization, public health, early warning systems, and institutional capacity, aligned with international standards.

 

More than a review, the MTR symbolizes result-based management focus, and strategic renewal, reflecting ECOWAS’s commitment to building a future of shared prosperity, unity, and resilience through collaborative milestones.

Member States

Benin
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
info@ecowas.int

