Abidjan hosts the first Edition of the West African Festival of Arts and Culture (ECOFEST)

09 May, 2024

The West African Festival of Arts and Culture (ECOFEST) will be held from 2st – 28th September 2024 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Organised by the Commissions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), in partnership with the Ivoirian Ministry of Culture and Francophonie. The theme for ECOFEST 2024 is ‘Culture, a catalyst for peace, diversity, economic and social integration in West Africa’.

This festival will inaugurate a new era in the celebration of West African cultural diversity and reaffirm the role of culture as a driving force for integration, social cohesion and the socio-economic and cultural development of the West African sub-region.

ECOFEST will also be an opportunity to engage public and private stakeholders in the cultural sector for the promotion of the vaste cultural wealth in the Sub-region.

The official launching of the Festival will take place on Saturday 11 May 2024 from 3pm at the Palais de la Culture Bernard BINLIN-DADIE in Abidjan.

Press contact for ECOWAS: Mr Joel AHOFODJI, Head of ECOWAS Communication and Information Division, e-mail: jahofodji@ecowas.int