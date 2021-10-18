ECOWAS Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in Cabo Verde Monitors the Voting Process

Praia, Cabo Verde, October 17, 2021. The Election Observation Mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS â€“ EOM) led by Gen. Salou Djibo, former Head of the Interim Government of the Republic of Niger observed the voting process of the Presidential Election in Cabo Verde, today October 17, 2021.

ECOWAS deployed Election Observers to 714 out of the 1,058 polling units in Cabo Verde to observe the electoral process.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is determined to accompany the people and government of Cabo Verde through the Presidential Election in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.

