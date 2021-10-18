Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > ECOWAS Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in Cabo Verde Monitors the Voting Process.....


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in Cabo Verde Monitors the Voting Process

Praia, Cabo Verde, October 17, 2021. The Election Observation Mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS â€“ EOM) led by Gen. Salou Djibo, former Head of the Interim Government of the Republic of Niger observed the voting process of the Presidential Election in Cabo Verde, today October 17, 2021.

ECOWAS deployed Election Observers to 714 out of the 1,058 polling units in Cabo Verde to observe the electoral process.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is determined to accompany the people and government of Cabo Verde through the Presidential Election in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.

Photos.

mde

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Selection of an individual consultant Technical expert in animal health for component 1.2
14 Oct 2021 - 01 Nov 2021 [LomÃ© (Togo)]

selection of an individual consultant accountant for component 1.2
14 Oct 2021 - 01 Nov 2021 [LomÃ© (Togo)]

Prequalification Notice For The Selection Of Health Management Organisations (Hmos) For ECOWAS Institutions Based In Abuja.
20 Sep 2021 - 08 Nov 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Invitation for Prequalification for the services of Insurance brokers/underwriters of ECOWAS Institutions / Relaunch Notice
20 Sep 2021 - 22 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Past events

Selection of a consultant for the deployment of a procurement monitoring software for ECOWAS Commission
20 Sep 2021 - 07 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Notice of Cancellation of Procurement Process
17 Sep 2021 - 17 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Tender For the review of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Operational Framework.
14 Sep 2021 - 23 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Tender For the review of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Logistics Concept.
14 Sep 2021 - 23 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016