Celebrating 50 Years of ECOWAS in Cabo Verde: Uni-CV and ECOWAS Representation Host the III Week of International Relations and Diplomacy

11 Jun, 2025

Praia, June 11, 2025 – As part of the commemorative events marking the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the ECOWAS Representation in Cabo Verde and the University of Cabo Verde (Uni-CV) jointly organized the III Week of International Relations and Diplomacy, under the theme: “50 Years of ECOWAS: Retrospectives and Perspectives on Cabo Verde’s Subregional Policy.” Held from June 9 to 11, the event provided a critical platform for dialogue and reflection on Cabo Verde’s contributions and evolving role within the West African regional integration framework.

Bringing together government officials, diplomats, academics, students, and civil society, the event examined key milestones, emerging challenges, and future directions of ECOWAS, particularly from the perspective of an island state. The discussions highlighted Cabo Verde’s strategic positioning within the regional bloc and emphasized the importance of enhanced collaboration in political, economic, and social domains.

This academic and policy-focused event followed two earlier high-level gatherings organized in the framework of ECOWAS’s golden jubilee celebrations. The official launch ceremony took place on May 26, 2025, with the participation of the Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Cabo Verde, Mrs. Miryan Vieira, and the Executive Director of ECREEE and acting ECOWAS Resident Representative in Cabo Verde, Mr. Francis Sempore. The main commemorative ceremony was held on May 28, 2025, chaired by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Cabo Verde, Mr. Paulo Rocha, and attended by members of the diplomatic corps, national partners, and staff from ECOWAS institutions based in Cabo Verde, including the ECOWAS Representation, the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) – Zone G.

Additional activities are scheduled to take place in the coming months, as Cabo Verde continues to commemorate five decades of ECOWAS’s contribution to peace, stability, and regional integration. The jubilee celebrations serve not only to honor the past, but also to look ahead toward a stronger, more inclusive future for the West African region.