The President of the Commission, H.E Dr Omar Alieu Touray Led the ECOWAS Delegation to the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York

04 Oct, 2024

The Session held from the 20th – 30th September 2024 commenced with the ‘Summit of the Future’ and the adoption of the ‘Pact for the Future’ by world leaders. The Pact, which covers a broad range of themes including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance, represents the reinvigoration and renewal of multilateralism and cooperation. Heads of State, or their representative, from the ECOWAS region shared their respective visions including the reform of the UN Security Council to comprise permanent seats for Africa, reform of international financial systems to better cater to the needs of Africa as well as emphasizing the importance of Women and Youth inclusion and empowerment. The President of the Commission addressed the General Assembly of the Summit of the Future where he called attention to the critical importance of unity, integration, peace, security and development for the ECOWAS region.

The Summit of the Future ended with the opening of the General Debate of the 79th Session of the UNGA. The Assembly deliberated on the Theme: “Leaving No one behind: Acting together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations”. The Session received Statements from World Leaders and Representatives of Member States with calls to address global challenges including conflicts and crisis, terrorism and insecurity, climate change, global health challenges and strengthening multilateralism.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, the ECOWAS President held bilateral engagements with key partners including the leadership of Regional Organizations – (African Union, OACP), senior officials of the US Department of State and high-level UN Officials. The ECOWAS President met with the Prime Minister of Guinea and also attended the meeting of the ECOWAS Chair’s Representative, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with the United Nations Secretary General.

Also on the sidelines of UNGA79, the ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission co-convened, in collaboration with the Woodrow Wilson Africa Program, a moderated discussion with Commissioner Musah Fatau. The Commissioner highlighted the critical role that ECOWAS plays in regional economic integration, peace, security, and development and provided important analysis of how ECOWAS is impacted and responds to global geopolitical developments. The session had in the attendance the Director of the West Africa Division of the UN DPPA/DPO and senior officials of the ECOWAS delegation to UNGA79.