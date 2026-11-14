THE ECOWAS COMMISSION AND THE EUROPEAN UNION STRENGTHEN THEIR PARTNERSHIP FOR ENERGY TRANSITION IN WEST AFRICA

The Energy Partnership Forum, organized together by the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the European Union (EU), started on Thursday, November 12, 2026, in Cotonou, Benin. This major regional event aims to support energy sector management in West Africa and celebrate the strong teamwork between the two organizations.

Building on their ongoing cooperation, the main goal of this meeting is to officially launch two major energy programs. Both are part of the Africa-EU Green Energy Initiative (AEGEI). These programs are the ECOWAS Energy Sector Support Program and the Regional Action for Clean Cooking in West Africa (ReCCAWA).

Through these programs, the ECOWAS Commission and the European Union confirm their shared commitment to a lasting, fair, and strong energy transition that serves the people of West Africa.

According to Benin’s Minister of Energy, Water, and Mines, Edouard Dahomé represented by his Chief of Staff the ReCCAWA program gives West Africa a clear plan to improve policies, help businesses supply better products, and increase customer demand.

“We want to work with our partners to clarify what ReCCAWA support is available for Benin, especially regarding standards, testing, and business support. Our national input for the regional White Paper should also help us base our decisions on shared data,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, Ambassador Siaka Cissoko, praised the official launch of these two major energy programs. They are designed to better connect the regional electricity market, support renewable energy growth, and promote clean cooking solutions to help West African communities.

“These two regional initiatives fit into the ECOWAS Vision 2050 of a ‘Community of Peoples,’ specifically Pillar 3: Economic Integration and Interconnectivity, through which ECOWAS plans to boost infrastructure development and regional connections,” he emphasized.

Agreeing with this, the Director of Energy and Mines at the ECOWAS Commission, Arkadius Koumoin representing the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, Amin Amidu Sulemani stressed how important clean cooking is to the energy and development agenda because it offers so many benefits.

He noted that these benefits include better public health, more free time and opportunities for women and girls, environmental protection, and growth for local businesses.

He also praised the recognition and funding given to projects in Benin, which were financially supported by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

“I congratulate the selected winners and encourage them to show off solutions that can inspire other businesses and communities,” he stated.

The three Beninese organizations that received these grants are the Association for Development Initiatives (APID), Parasel Bio, and the company Adjiyon. Each received 50,000 Euros in funding.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Christian Frigaard Rasmussen, Head of the Investments and Green Deal Section at the European Union Delegation to Benin, stressed the vital role energy plays in economic growth, industrial development, regional connection, and social progress.

He made it clear that no country can reach its development goals without access to reliable, affordable, and clean energy.

This meeting brings together nearly 80 participants. They are mainly representatives from ECOWAS member states, the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), regional institutions, and the organization’s technical and financial partners.

The event will also allow Spain to present a joint project focused on the Water-Energy-Agriculture link and energy management. This presentation will highlight how important reliable data and regional teamwork are for creating smart energy policies based on real facts.