HEAD OF ECOWAS ELECTION OBSERVATION MISSION PAYS COURTESY VISIT TO THE INTERIM PRESIDENT OF CABO VERDE AND RECEIVES BRIEFING FROM LONG-TERM OBSERVERS

The Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in Cabo Verde, H.E. Fatoumatta JALLOW-TAMBAJANG, paid on Wednesday, 11 November 2026 a courtesy visit to the President of the National Assembly and Interim President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, H.E. Janira HOPFFER ALMADA, during a first full working day marked by a comprehensive briefing on the political and electoral context ahead of the polls scheduled for 15 November 2026.

During the meeting, the Head of Mission congratulated H.E. Janira HOPFFER ALMADA on her role as Interim President and presented the mandate of the Mission: to assess the preparedness of the electoral process and the participation of all stakeholders, including women, men and young people. She also sought the authorities’ perspective on the arrangements in place to ensure democratic and inclusive elections.

In her response, H.E. Janira HOPFFER ALMADA welcomed the Mission and highlighted the country’s democratic tradition. “We are a nation that respects human rights, and our electoral processes have always been calm,” she said.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, H.E. Fatoumatta JALLOW-TAMBAJANG said the Mission had received the assurance of the authorities’ political will to hold democratic elections. “The message we are giving is the assurance the Government has given us: the political will to ensure democratic elections, that everybody participates, and also peacebuilding and inclusion after the elections,” she stated. She added that the meeting “sets the pace for us to better understand the context” and opens the way for the Mission to assess, critically and independently, the preparedness of the electoral process, in order to send “the right messages to not only Cabo Verde, but also to the rest of Africa.”

Earlier in the day, the Head of Mission received a briefing from the ECOWAS Long-Term Election Observation Mission (LTEOM), in the presence of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Madam Francess Piagie ALGHALI, who is heading the Technical Team of the Mission, and the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Cabo Verde, H.E. Ambassador João Ribeiro BUTIAM CO.

The long-term observers, deployed since 3 November 2026, presented their observations on the pre-electoral process, drawing on consultations with the National Electoral Commission (CNE), the General Directorate for Electoral Process Support (DGAPE), the Social Communication Regulatory Authority (ARC), civil society and youth organisations. The presentations covered the legal framework, the campaign environment, the preparedness of electoral bodies, the diaspora vote, the transmission of results, the advance voting held from 8 to 10 November 2026, voter participation and the inclusion of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Responding to the briefing, the Head of Mission commended the team and underlined the quality of the experts mobilised by ECOWAS: “You were carefully selected because of your expertise, your communication skills and your conflict prevention skills,” she said. The Head of Mission called for the Mission’s findings to be grounded in solid evidence. “Without data, you cannot plan,” she stressed, encouraging the team to examine sex- and age-disaggregated data on registration and turnout, the voters’ register, civic education and the institutional capacity of electoral bodies.

With twenty (20) long-term observers in the field and the Short-Term Election Observation Mission of 60 observers expected ahead of election day, the ECOWAS Mission is now entering the decisive phase of its observation of the electoral process. The Mission is deployed in accordance with ECOWAS instruments, including the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, and will issue a preliminary statement following the vote.

Through this Mission, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to supporting Cabo Verde in organising a credible, transparent and peaceful presidential election, as well as its ongoing determination to promote democracy, good governance, peace and stability in the region.