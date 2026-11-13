GHANA ALLOCATES LAND FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF ECOWAS REGIONAL ELECTRICITY REGULATORY AUTHORITY (ERERA) HEADQUARTERS IN ACCRA

Following discussions held on 11th November 2026 in Accra, Ghana, between His Excellency General Birame DIOP, President of the ECOWAS Commission, and His Excellency John Dramani MAHAMA, President of the Republic of Ghana, the Ghanaian Government has allocated a plot of land to the ECOWAS Commission for the construction of the premises that will house the headquarters of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA) in Accra.

Following this agreement, the President of the ECOWAS Commission visited the site to inspect the land allocated to the project.

This initiative demonstrates the Republic of Ghana’s ongoing commitment to regional integration and to strengthening the Community’s institutions. It also represents a significant step forward in the implementation of the project to build ERERA’s permanent headquarters in Accra.

ERERA, a specialised agency of ECOWAS, has the overarching mission of promoting effective regulation of the electricity sector and supporting the development of an integrated regional electricity market in West Africa. The availability of a plot of land for the construction of its headquarters will strengthen its institutional and operational capacities, thereby contributing to the effective regulation of the sector and the consolidation of the regional electricity market.

The ECOWAS Commission expresses its gratitude to the Government of Ghana for this decisive contribution to the consolidation of regional institutional infrastructure and the achievement of the Community’s energy integration objectives.