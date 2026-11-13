ECOWAS VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGES TONY BLAIR INSTITUTE AND NIGERIA HIGH COMMISSION IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO STRENGTHEN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

H.E. Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, undertook a working visit to London, United Kingdom during which he held discussions with the leadership of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), led by the CEO Catherine Rimmer, and paid a courtesy visit to H.E. Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, at the Nigeria High Commission. The engagements formed part of the Commission’s efforts to deepen strategic partnerships in support of the management priorities of the new Commission and the delivery of ECOWAS Vision 2050.

At the Tony Blair Institute, the Vice-President reviewed the growing collaboration between both institutions, particularly in human capital development, including the Regional Human Capital Development Index, which tracks the progress of Member States in health, education, skills and social protection. He underscored the Commission’s commitment to moving from plans to measurable results, stressing that regional programmes must translate into tangible improvements in the lives of West African citizens. Both sides explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation on evidence-based policymaking, government delivery capacity and the mobilisation of investment for the region’s young and growing population.

During the courtesy visit to the Nigeria High Commission, the Vice-President expressed appreciation to the Government of Nigeria for its steadfast support to ECOWAS as host country of the Commission and a leading contributor to the regional integration agenda. Discussions focused on leveraging the Mission’s engagement with the United Kingdom Government, development partners and the diaspora community to advance regional priorities. The High Commissioner commended the Vice-President on his appointment and pledged the Mission’s continued support to the work of the Commission.