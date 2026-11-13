On Friday, November 6, 2026, Her Excellency Ms. Nialé Kaba, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, received in audience His Excellency Dr. Khare Diouf, the new Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Côte d’Ivoire.

On this occasion, the Resident Representative officially presented to the Minister of State the letter of credence from the President of the ECOWAS Commission notifying him of his appointment as Resident Representative in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

The discussions reaffirmed the excellent relations between Côte d’Ivoire and ECOWAS, as well as their shared commitment to regional integration. The Resident Representative conveyed the greetings of the President of the Commission and expressed his gratitude to the Ivorian Head of State for his constant support of the Organization.

For her part, the Minister of State assured the Resident Representative of the support of the Ivorian authorities and reaffirmed their commitment to assisting the efforts of the President of the Commission toward regional integration, despite the current challenges facing the sub-region.

The discussions also focused on the upcoming visit to Abidjan by the President of the Commission, the preparations for which are receiving special attention from the competent Ivorian authorities.