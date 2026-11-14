ECOWAS, THE AFRICAN UNION AND THE IOM HIGHLIGHT AFRICA’S LEADING ROLE IN MANAGING CLIMATE-INDUCED POPULATION MOVEMENTS AT COP31

On 11 November 2026, on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, the IOM and the African Union Commission (AUC), alongside the regional economic communities (ECOWAS, SADC) and the signatory states to the KDMECC Declaration, co-organised a side event at the IOM pavilion. Moderated by Rania Sharshr (Director of the Climate Action Division at IOM), this session highlighted Africa’s leadership in the governance of climate-related human mobility.

Speakers presented the African example as a global benchmark for policy coherence, demonstrating how a bottom-up, inclusive and consultative approach can effectively address the challenges faced by communities affected by climate change.

The discussions traced the rise of the Kampala Ministerial Declaration on Migration, the environment and climate change (KDMECC), launched in 2022 by 11 East African countries with the active participation of young people and civil society, and which now brings together 35 member states across the continent, including 8 ECOWAS member states.

Dr Sabelo Mbokazi and Kondwani Kamanga (AUC) explained how this success directly inspired the development of the African Union’s new Strategy and Action Plan on climate-induced human mobility, thereby ensuring a smooth transition between sub-regional commitments and a unified continental policy framework.

Finally, contributions from Bob Natifu (Uganda, Chair of the KDMECC), Raoul Kouame (ECOWAS) and Shepherd Muchuru (SADC) illustrated how these political commitments are being translated into concrete action on the ground. Through tried-and-tested coordination mechanisms such as regional migration dialogues (MIDWA in West Africa and MIDSA in Southern Africa), African institutions are strengthening cooperation between member states.

This event reaffirms the shared commitment of the IOM and its African partners – in particular ECOWAS – to developing integrated, sustainable migration and climate policies centred on the needs of the people.