ECOWAS LAUNCHES US$500 MILLION REWARD PROJECT TO ACCELERATE REGIONAL RICE SELF-SUFFICIENCY BY 2035

The ECOWAS Commission in partnership with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), has officially launched the Project for the Development of Resilient Value Chains for Rice in West Africa (REWARD), on 11 November 2026 at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, a major regional investment programme aimed at strengthening rice production, enhancing food security and achieving sustainable regional rice self-sufficiency by 2035.

With an estimated financing envelope of 500 million Units of Account, the project is a key component of the ECOWAS Regional Rice Roadmap (2025–2035) and the Community’s agricultural transformation agenda under ECOWAS Vision 2050. The component being launched has received a $12 million grant from the AfDB and an in-kind contribution of $1.2 million from the Commission.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, represented by the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Dehpue Yenpea Zuo, underscored the importance of food sovereignty to regional peace, political stability and economic prosperity. He stressed the need to harness West Africa’s vast agricultural potential to increase local production, strengthen agro-industrial capacity and create sustainable economic opportunities.

In his goodwill message, the Acting Vice President of AfDB, Dr. Abdul Kamara, emphasised the need for Member States to move beyond rice production for domestic consumption and build capacity for exports. He disclosed that the broader REWARD investment platform aims to mobilise $850 million across 14 countries, benefiting over one million farmers, particularly women and young people, while calling for stronger agricultural production systems and increased investment across the rice value chain to enhance the region’s competitiveness in the regional market.

Also speaking at the event on behalf of AfricaRice, Dr Baboucarr Manneh, described REWARD as an important step towards building a more productive, competitive and sustainable rice industry in West Africa. He identified poor access to quality seeds, climate variability, inadequate mechanisation, post-harvest losses and limited private-sector investment as persistent challenges affecting rice production across the sub-region.

Aligned with the commitments of the January 2023 Dakar 2 Summit on “Feed Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience” and the outcomes of the Accra Rice Conference and Investment Roundtable, REWARD will focus on three strategic pillars: climate resilience and technological innovation through improved irrigation, sustainable agricultural practices and high-yielding rice

varieties; youth employment and women’s economic empowerment through investments in processing, storage, skills development and entrepreneurship; and regional market integration through harmonised policies, improved cross-border trade and the removal of non-tariff barriers, leveraging opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to effective project governance, transparency and accountability, urging Member States and National Coordination Units to ensure timely and efficient implementation. It also expressed appreciation to the AfDB, under the leadership of its President, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, and commended AfricaRice, technical experts and participating Member States for their contributions to the initiative.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the REWARD project plaque and the inauguration of the REWARD Regional Steering Committee, which will provide strategic oversight, strengthen institutional coordination, guide implementation and ensure accountability for results.

The project is expected to boost agricultural productivity, expand local processing capacity, create employment opportunities, improve rural livelihoods and strengthen regional rice market integration, ultimately reducing West Africa’s dependence on imports and building resilience against economic and climate shocks.

The ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed its determination to translate regional commitments into tangible results and advance the Community’s ambition of achieving rice self-sufficiency by 2035.