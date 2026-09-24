STRATEGIC ACTIVITY PROGRAMMING WORKSHOP OF THE RESIDENT REPRESENTATION IN SENEGAL

Driven by a commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and aligning with its strategic direction, the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Senegal held an activity programming workshop from September 15 to 19, 2026, in Pointe Sarène.

This meeting provided an opportunity to review the activities conducted during the 2025–2026 period, assess their physical and financial execution, identify key constraints encountered, and extract valuable lessons learned to guide future interventions by the Representation.

The sessions also served to formulate activity programming and budgeting for the 2027–2029 period. This initiative aims to better anticipate needs, ensure coherent resource allocation, and guarantee alignment with both ECOWAS institutional guidelines and the Representation’s priorities.

Through presentations, technical exchanges, and group sessions, participants contributed to setting priorities, planning activities, assigning responsibilities, and establishing a monitoring system to evaluate achieved results.

At the conclusion of the workshop, the Resident Representation now possesses a consolidated programming and budgeting framework for 2027–2029, built on lessons learned from the 2025–2026 cycle and designed to strengthen the coherence, tracking, and performance of its interventions.