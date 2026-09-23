CLOSING OF ERCA’S INAUGURAL ANNUAL CONFERENCE : FOR AN OPEN, FAIR AND GENUINELY INTEGRATED WEST AFRICAN MARKET

The first Annual Conference of the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) closed on Thursday, 17 September 2026 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo, Republic of The Gambia. Held under the theme “Competition Policy and Market Integration in ECOWAS: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities”, it brought together close to 300 participants over three days, heads and representatives of national competition authorities, sector regulators, policymakers, businesses, academics, legal practitioners, judges, development partners and international experts from twelve Member States.

The Conference concluded with the official closing ceremony, which featured three interventions.

Dr Simeon Konan Koffi, Executive Director of the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) presented the Conference Declaration, setting out the conclusions of this first annual edition and the commitments undertaken by the Authority at the end of the three days of proceedings. The Final Declaration sets out the principal commitments and recommendations emerging from the three days of deliberations. It underlines the role of competition policy in regional integration, economic development, consumer welfare, investment, innovation and the strengthening of regional value chains.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Dehpue Zuo, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, ECOWAS Commission, at the conclusion of the deliberations, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture thanked the Government and people of The Gambia for their hospitality, and all those who contributed technical teams and partners, before restating the Commission’s commitment to stand alongside ERCA. He stated that “Competition is an integral part of regional economic integration. An integrated market must be one in which businesses can compete fairly, investors can operate with confidence, and consumers can benefit from choice and innovation.”

Speaking on behalf of the Government of the Republic of The Gambia, Mr. Mod K. Ceesay, Hon. Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment of the Republic of The Gambia. The Hon. Minister thanked the ECOWAS Commission, ERCA, participants, experts and international partners for their contribution to the Conference. He emphasised that market integration and competition policy must advance together: an integrated regional market requires fair business practices, consumer protection and meaningful opportunities for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, women entrepreneurs, youth and informal cross-border traders