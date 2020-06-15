Principal Programme Officer, Quality And Standards

Applications should be sent to : b12poqualitystd@ecowas.int ROLE OVERVIEW Â Under the supervision of the Director of Industry contribute to industrial development and growth of ECOWAS through the promotion of standardization, quality assurance, accreditation and metrology and the overall quality infrastructure in the region. Â ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Implement the ECOWAS Quality Policy (ECOQUAL) and its strategy framework; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Implement ECOWAS Standards Harmonization Model (ECOSHAM); â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Collaborate with National Standards Bodies (NSBs) in Member States to harmonize standards in the region; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Facilitate active involvement of stakeholders in the initiation and development of standards; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Develop and encourage the enforcement of technical regulations in ECOWAS; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Collaborate with relevant stakeholders and institutions to establish Conformity Assessment Infrastructure in ECOWAS; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Facilitate the establishment of internationally recognised Regional Accreditation Body that will offer efficient services to the national Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs); â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Encourage the linkage of the Regional Accreditation Body to affiliate to continental and global accreditation bodies; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Facilitate the availability of scientific metrology services in the region in collaboration with National Metrology Institutes and coordinate the harmonization of appropriate legal framework for a functional metrology system; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Encourage harmonization of scientific, legal and industrial metrology and related laws to enhance metrology services development in ECOWAS; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Support traceability of National Measurement Standards and uniformity of measurement units in the region; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Promote Quality Culture and awareness raising in ECOWAS; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Support the development of education, training and human resource development on quality and standards; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Provide support towards enhancing collaboration with development partners to mobilize financing resources for the development of quality infrastructure in the region; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Foster and strengthen partnerships with international organizations responsible for quality development and support Member States membership of International Quality Organizations; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Carry out other responsibilities that may be assigned by the Director of Industry.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE Â â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Masterâ€™s degree (or equivalent) in Science (Physics, Chemistry & Microbiology), Engineering, Quality management or in a related field from a recognized University. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10 years of professional experience in industry, private sector or in an international organization in the area of industry and private sector promotion; including 5 yearsâ€™ experience at supervisory level; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge of quality assurance, standards development & harmonization and any other, such as conformity assessment, accreditation, technical regulations & metrology; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge of industrial competitiveness of the region through provision of quality infrastructure system as well as protection of consumers and the environment for sustainable deveopment. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge of institutional capacity building initiatives and experience in programÂ planning,Â implementation, monitoring and evaluation ; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Experience in establishing linkages to improve services along the value chains; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Understanding of the development sector. Â AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. Â ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIESÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â·Â Â Â Â Ability to lead in assigned programmes and projects by providing the necessary managerial and operational expertise required for the fulfillment of the organizationâ€™s mandate; â€¢Â Â Â Â Ability to lead by example and organize teamwork to encourage cooperation to achieve targeted results, champion and build momentum for change and to bring about employee engagement; develops and implements internal controls for pilot program to manage potential barriers to implementation; â€¢Â Â Â Â Ability to bring together complementary skills/expertise, assess individual contributions and recognize/address accomplishments and shortcomings in a manner that brings continued success to the organization; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to manage and co-ordinate client management initiatives and make recommendations; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to develop and implement best practices in client services; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Ability to develop and implement stakeholder management plans, programs and initiatives to obtain buy-in on new initiatives, to better understand dissenting views, to obtain resources and to increase perceptions of success. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Ability to create a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths bringing together innovative practices; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Ability to remain objective in managing conflict regardless of cultural differences /positions, gender differences, and encourage other staff to overcome cultural and gender bias and differences; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to serve the interest of culturally diverse multinational teams/organizations/communities and persons with disability without prejudice and bias. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Understanding of the ECOWAS organizational structure, associated dynamics and expectations as required to collaborate, participate, contribute and lead effectively; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate, strategic plan/priorities as well as the economic, political and social situation and trends in member states, as pertains to own scope of work; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge of ECOWAS best practices, program management approaches and research techniques to lead and/or contribute to the development or assessment of programs, projects or initiatives; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge of the ECOWAS rules and procedures in order to appropriately interpret and apply directive text, provide technical advice, coach others and assess performance. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to analyze a situation by way of indicators to assess the costs, benefits, risks, and chances for success, in making decisions; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to break down very complex situations/information into simple terms Â to explain recommendations and conclusions aimed at solving problems or improving operations/programs/projects; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to develop new insights into situations, apply innovative solutions to problems and to design new methods of addressing issues or disconnects where established methods and procedures are inapplicable or no longer effective.Â Â â€¢Â Â Ability to communicate with impact, clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner conveying credibility & confidence when making presentations, setting expectations and explaining complex issues; â€¢Â Â Ability to listen intently and correctly interpret messages from others and respond appropriately; â€¢Â Â Accomplished technical writing and editing skills; â€¢Â Â Ability to give constructive feedback, provide recognition, address shortcomings and motivate direct reports to work at peak performance; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Proficiency in information communication technologies(ICT); â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Organizational and project/program management skills with significant experience identifying timelines, targets, costs and resources necessary to deliver on operational/program/project outputs in line with result based management approach; â€¢Â Â Â Â Ability to set effective goals and targets for self, others, and the work unit and adjusting work or project priorities in response to changing circumstances; â€¢Â Â Â Â Ability to use participatory approach in project planning and identify gaps affecting the achievement of program/project expectations and to design and implement intervention plans required to build the desired task; â€¢Â Â Â Â Ability to implement rigorous monitoring and evaluation practices and to set in place regular reporting schedules relevant to key outputs; â€¢Â Â Â Â Ability to plan, organize, control resources, and to comply with policies, procedures and protocols to achieve specific goals. Â