Local competitive bidding for the provision of digital archiving and data management at the ECOWAS Commission 17 Nov 2020 - 15 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Past events

Recruitment of a Senior Environmental Specialist

08 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Finance Research Projects By Call For Appeal And Equip The Laboratories Of Excellence Of The Region (Programme PARI)

14 Nov 2020 - 10 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Works for the realization of three (3) autonomous solar powered water stations in the region of Maradi

12 Nov 2020 - 10 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Supply And Deployment Of Backup, Replication & Recovery Solution For ECOWAS Commission

12 Nov 2020 - 10 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]