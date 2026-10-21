MONITORING OF ECOWAS INTERVENTIONS IN BENIN: THE RESIDENT REPRESENTATION AND THE ECOWAS NATIONAL OFFICE CONDUCT A JOINT MONITORING MISSION OF ECOWAS PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS IN BENIN

From August 31 to September 5, 2026, the Resident Representation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Benin, in collaboration with the ECOWAS National Office of Benin, conducted a field monitoring mission to assess the progress of projects and programs funded by ECOWAS Agencies and Institutions, identify challenges encountered, and enhance their coordination.

Organized into two teams covering the Northern and Southern regions of the country, the mission carried out 20 site visits across 7 interventions in 17 municipalities, as well as 18 institutional audiences with local and prefectural authorities.

The visits covered a diverse portfolio of interventions, including revitalizing the local dairy sector, developing forage production, building youth skills and employability in the agricultural and agro-sylvo-pastoral sectors, agroecological training, health, and cross-border cooperation. Field observations highlighted several tangible achievements, particularly improved production and processing capacities for certain dairy units, enhanced technical and entrepreneurial skills among youth, as well as the completion of infrastructure and provision of equipment to support local economic activities. These accomplishments contribute to improving working conditions, strengthening beneficiary capacities, and fostering the growth of production and training activities.

The mission also identified challenges related to equipment availability, post-training support for beneficiaries, inter-stakeholder coordination, and the sustainability of achievements. Discussions with municipal authorities emphasized the need to strengthen their involvement in monitoring interventions and to increase the visibility of ECOWAS support among local populations.

At the conclusion of the mission, the Resident Representation and the ECOWAS National Office, drawing on their findings, formulated recommendations to strengthen close-range monitoring, improve intervention coordination, and promote the sustainability of results for the benefit of the Beninese population. This effort aligns with the momentum of ECOWAS Vision 2050, which envisions an “ECOWAS of Peoples: Fully Integrated, Peaceful, and Prosperous,” as operationalized in the 2023–2027 Community Strategic Framework.