H.E. Josephine Nkrumah, Resident Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia paid a courtesy visit to H.E. Joseph Nyumah BOAKAI, President of the Republic of Liberia

23 Feb, 2024

H.E. Josephine Nkrumah, Resident Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia paid a courtesy visit to H.E. Joseph Nyumah BOAKAI, President of the Republic of Liberia at his Executive Mansion Office on Thursday, 8th February 2024.

The purpose of the visit was to renew ECOWAS’ commitment to working with the newly established government through the ECOWAS Resident Representative Office in Liberia.

During the visit, Ambassador Nkrumah outlined the 4×4 Vision of the President of ECOWAS and expressed areas of opportunities for collaboration between the Boakai led government of Liberia and the ECOWAS Resident Representative Office. The government’s ARREST Agenda (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation and Tourism) envisions a journey of poverty alleviation, self-sufficiency, holistic education, civic values, active citizenship undergirded by the rule of law in a peaceful country. The government is committed to working to ensure that Liberia’s foreign relations lead to a more prominent role in shaping regional and international politics.

The President expressed his government’s commitment to working closely with ECOWAS to ensure the sustenance of peace in Liberia and strengthen regional integration. Ambassador Nkrumah used the occasion to decorate President Boakai with ECOWAS’ lapel and presented him a special communication from the President of the ECOWAS Commission.