Recrutment of a Youth Programme Specialist
20 Jan 2020 - 09 Feb 2020 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]
Notice To The General Public-17 Jan. 2020
17 Jan 2020 - 03 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Supply, Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 2 Units Of 35kw P Grip Interactive Rooftop Solar Pv Plants At Seme - Krake Jojnt Border Post
16 Jan 2020 - 12 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Programme Recruitment of a Young Professional
15 Jan 2020 - 31 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant for the Development of ECOWAS Human Capital Strategy
20 Dec 2019 [ECOWAS Commission]
Recruitment of a Programme Officer for WACOMP
18 Dec 2019 - 03 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of a Consultant for the Preparation and Implementation of Project Communication Plan
17 Dec 2019 [ECOWAS Commission]
Award of Contract ADB
13 Dec 2019 [ECOWAS Commission]