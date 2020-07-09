Experts and Ministers in Charge of ECOWAS Cross-border Cooperation Meet to validate Operational Tools

Abuja, 7th July, 2020. A virtual general meeting of Experts as well as that of Ministers in Charge of ECOWAS Cross-border Cooperation (CBC) will hold on the 9th and 10th of July 2020 to validate the operational tools for the CBC.

The meetings will feature a review the ECOWAS Regional Cross-Border Cooperation Support Programme (ERCBCSP) document, its logical framework and regional budget as well as operational Structure.

Also to be reviewed and validated are the draft documents for the creation of the Cross Border Cooperation Funding mechanism and the programme operational tools including templates for calls for proposal, draft agreements, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) manuals, etc.

The Ministers are expected to deliberate on the report of the experts and thereafter adopt same, after presentations have been made on the revised draft documents including specifically, on the regulation of the CBC funding.

The meeting will bring together experts from the ECOWAS Commission and other development agencies, representatives of Member Statesâ€™ National offices and Ministries in charge of CBC, executing agencies and partners, among others.

The meetings are holding against the background of the high regard which is being accorded local intervention approach to development, as an appropriate strategy to propel regional integration efforts.

Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS during its 29th Session held on 12th of January 2006 in Niamey, Niger Republic, adopted the ECOWAS Decision A/DEC.2 /01/06 and called for the development of Cross-Border Cooperation in West Africa to accelerate the

