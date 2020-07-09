Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Experts and Ministers in Charge of ECOWAS Cross-border Cooperation Meet to validate Operational Tools.....


Events

Events
News

News
Experts and Ministers in Charge of ECOWAS Cross-border Cooperation Meet to validate Operational Tools

Abuja, 7th July, 2020. A virtual general meeting of Experts as well as that of Ministers in Charge of ECOWAS Cross-border Cooperation (CBC) will hold on the 9th and 10th of July 2020 to validate the operational tools for the CBC.

The meetings will feature a review the ECOWAS Regional Cross-Border Cooperation Support Programme (ERCBCSP) document, its logical framework and regional budget as well as operational Structure.

Also to be reviewed and validated are the draft documents for the creation of the Cross Border Cooperation Funding mechanism and the programme operational tools including templates for calls for proposal, draft agreements, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) manuals, etc.

The Ministers are expected to deliberate on the report of the experts and thereafter adopt same, after presentations have been made on the revised draft documents including specifically, on the regulation of the CBC funding.

The meeting will bring together experts from the ECOWAS Commission and other development agencies, representatives of Member Statesâ€™ National offices and Ministries in charge of CBC, executing agencies and partners, among others.
The meetings are holding against the background of the high regard which is being accorded local intervention approach to development, as an appropriate strategy to propel regional integration efforts.

Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS during its 29th Session held on 12th of January 2006 in Niamey, Niger Republic, adopted the ECOWAS Decision A/DEC.2 /01/06 and called for the development of Cross-Border Cooperation in West Africa to accelerate the

For more information and updates on COVID-19 across the West African Region, visit our website: https://www.ecowas.int/covid-19/

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Recruitment of a Senior Social Safeguards Specialist
09 Jul 2020 - 22 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Senior Project Assistant
09 Jul 2020 - 22 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Senior Environmental Specialist
09 Jul 2020 - 22 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Supply, Delivery, Installation, Testing, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service
07 Jul 2020 - 14 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

West Africa Competitiveness Programme - Communications and Outreach (New version)
11 Jun 2020 - 09 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Power Engineer for Sub-Stations NG-ECOWAS-DEM-169391-CS-INDV
10 Jun 2020 - 25 Jun 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of a Power Engineer for Sub-Stations NG-ECOWAS-DEM-169391-CS-INDV
27 May 2020 - 10 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Innovations for climate smart agriculture at small holders scale in West Africa - GCCA + West Africa (GCCA + WA)
22 May 2020 - 28 Jun 2020 [LomÃ© (Togo)]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016