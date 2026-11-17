The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission Mr. Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi on behalf of the President of the Commission, General Birame Diop, paid a courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, 12 November 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and deepen institutional relations between ECOWAS and the Nigerian Armed Forces in addressing security challenges across the West African region.

The visit underscored ECOWAS’ commitment to strengthening the regional security architecture through enhanced collaboration with the Regional military, particularly in combating violent extremism, terrorism and banditry, as well as addressing other emerging security threats across the region.

During the engagement, Mr. Ogunjimi, expressed ECOWAS’ appreciation for Nigeria’s continued support and contributions to regional peace, security and stability, while reaffirming its determination to further deepen the longstanding partnership between the Commission and the Nigerian Government.

Discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation towards the operationalization of the approved ECOWAS Counter-Terrorism Brigade, a regional initiative aimed at enhancing collective capacity to respond to terrorism and other transnational security threats.

In addition, both sides explored the need to develop a comprehensive action plan for the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) and the ECOWAS Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ECOMIB), with a view to strengthening their operational effectiveness and supporting regional stability.

The engagement reaffirmed the importance of sustained collaboration between ECOWAS and Nigeria in advancing collective security objectives, strengthening Regional Defence cooperation and promoting a more coordinated response to the evolving security challenges confronting West Africa.

ECOWAS reiterated its commitment to working closely with Nigeria and other regional stakeholders to build a safer, more secure and stable West African region.