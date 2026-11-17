ECOWAS-EU Energy Partnership Forum 2026, 11–13 November 2026

Cotonou, Benin, 12 November 2026 – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the European Union (EU) have taken an important step in strengthening their energy partnership with the presentation of two regional programmes during the ECOWAS-EU Energy Partnership Forum 2026 in Cotonou, Benin.

Organised by the ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Energy and Mines and the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), in cooperation with the Government of Benin and the European Union Delegations to Benin and to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the Forum brought together more than 70 representatives of regional institutions, development partners, technical agencies and the private sector.

The opening session featured remarks by Mr. Arkadius Koumoin, Director of Energy at the ECOWAS Commission, representing the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation (CIED); the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, Ambassador Amadou Diongue; and Mr. Christian Frigaard Rasmussen of the European Union Delegation to Benin. Their interventions underscored the importance of regional cooperation, institutional coordination and investment in advancing sustainable energy development across West Africa.

Officially opening the Forum on behalf of Benin’s Minister of Energy, Water and Mines, the Director of Cabinet, Mr Agnidé Emmanuel Lawin, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to expanding access to sustainable energy and strengthening regional partnerships. He also highlighted the Forum’s role as a strategic platform for mobilising investment, fostering cooperation and accelerating the energy transition across West Africa.

Technical sessions held on 11 November, ahead of the official opening, focused on the Regional Clean Cooking Action in West Africa (ReCCAWA) and the ECOWAS Energy Support Programme. Discussions addressed clean cooking policies and standards, regional coordination and programme implementation arrangements.

The Forum’s main programme on 12 November featured the presentation of key regional initiatives funded by the European Union. These included the ECOWAS Energy Support Programme, comprising REGIS-WA (Component C), implemented with support from GIZ, and the ECREEE Support Programme (Component D), co-funded by France and implemented with support from Expertise France. Both components aim to strengthen regional energy governance, institutional capacity and sustainable energy development.

Participants also examined the Regional Clean Cooking Action in West Africa (ReCCAWA), co-funded by the European Union and the Netherlands and implemented by ECREEE in partnership with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). The initiative seeks to accelerate the adoption of clean cooking solutions through policy harmonisation, regional cooperation and engagement with key stakeholders.

A dedicated session explored opportunities to strengthen energy and food sovereignty across the ECOWAS region, with particular attention to mobilising private investment in clean energy, water security and agricultural technologies. Chaired by AECID, the session brought together representatives of Spain’s Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the World Bank Group, TRAMA TecnoAmbiental, ECREEE and innovative companies from Benin.

The discussions also highlighted the ECOWAS Facility for Energy Transition in Food Systems (EETFS), jointly developed by ECOWAS and AECID and implemented by ECREEE. Particular attention was given to its call for proposals, which aims to support innovative projects at the intersection of energy and food systems.

The Forum marked an important milestone in ECOWAS-EU cooperation, bringing together the presentation of the ECOWAS Energy Support Programme, comprising REGIS-WA (Component C) and the ECREEE Support Programme (Component D), and the Regional Clean Cooking Action in West Africa (ReCCAWA). Other key outcomes included the validation of the West Africa Clean Cooking White Paper, the convening of the ReCCAWA Technical Group and the inaugural working session of the ECOWAS Energy Support Programme Technical Committee.

These achievements provide a stronger basis for regional coordination, institutional collaboration and knowledge sharing, while increasing the visibility and impact of joint initiatives aimed at accelerating the sustainable energy transition in West Africa.

Closing the Forum, the Executive Director of ECREEE, Mr Gibson Obasi, stressed the importance of sustained cooperation, effective programme implementation and the mobilisation of investment to translate regional commitments into tangible benefits for communities across West Africa.

He expressed his sincere appreciation to the Government of Benin for its warm hospitality, as well as to the European Union, development partners and all stakeholders for their continued support and commitment to advancing sustainable energy development across the region.