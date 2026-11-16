DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS REITERATE THEIR COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE COLLABORATING WITH ECOWAS AND ECREEE

Establishing stronger institutional collaboration between the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and the environment ministries of member states is one of the key recommendations from the 5th ECOWAS-Donors Consultation Committee meeting for the Centre, held on November 13, 2026, in Cotonou, Benin. Another decision focuses on boosting private sector engagement for sustainable energy, supporting local research and innovation, and promoting the transfer of technologies tailored to regional needs.

Participants at the meeting also called for continued efforts to improve the visibility of ECREEE’s interventions across ECOWAS member states. The Centre was further urged to draft clear terms of reference to facilitate evaluations and prevent procurement delays caused by the quality of these documents.

Participants also suggested facilitating and expediting the recruitment of personnel for the implementation unit of the Regional Action for Clean Cooking in West Africa (ReCCAWA) program.

Additionally, they decided to organize the 11th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) in 2027, and subsequently every two (2) years. To achieve this, dialogue should begin immediately with the relevant member states regarding the possibility of hosting this edition to ensure better preparation.

Strengthening the monitoring and evaluation of projects supported by ECREEE—in order to track their implementation, assess outcomes, and draw lessons for future interventions—was also among the participants’ recommendations. The same applies to stepping up resource mobilization efforts to support the implementation of strategic priorities.

Beyond these recommendations, participants stressed the importance of raising awareness among ECOWAS member states to increase investments in solar energy. Furthermore, they took note of ECREEE’s 2027 work program and budget, and requested their approval by the statutory bodies of ECOWAS.

At the close of the proceedings, the Chairman of the ECOWAS-Donors Consultation Committee for ECREEE and ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, Amin Amidu Sulemani, welcomed the adoption of these recommendations as well as the meeting’s final report.

He expressed his gratitude to participants and development partners for their ongoing support, and praised the efforts deployed by ECREEE to ensure the meeting’s success.

He also commended the steadfast commitment of the partners, whose representatives reiterated their firm pledge to continue collaborating with ECOWAS and ECREEE to implement high-impact interventions for the people of West Africa.

Already at the opening of the sessions, Amin Amidu Sulemani noted that despite immense potential in solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy resources, millions of West African citizens—particularly in rural areas—remain deprived of access to modern, reliable, and affordable energy services.

“The time has come to move from isolated projects to transformative regional programs, from fragmented financing to coordinated resource mobilization, and from political commitments to measurable implementation,” he stated.

He also insisted on the need to move past the traditional donor-beneficiary mindset to build a genuine strategic partnership grounded in transparency, mutual accountability, and alignment with the ECOWAS Vision 2050.

Attending the meeting, the Vice-Chairman of the ECOWAS-Donors Consultation Committee for ECREEE and ECOWAS Commissioner for Internal Services, Dr. Kalilou Sylla, praised the organizational progress made by ECREEE, notably its clear vision, efforts toward efficient resource utilization, and commitment to achieving its institutional ambitions despite existing operational constraints.

Taking the opportunity, he indicated that specialized agencies of the ECOWAS Commission, including ECREEE, must be granted sufficient powers to effectively fulfill their mandates, while remaining subject to appropriate governance, control, and audit mechanisms.

“All ECOWAS member states are willing to pay their financial contributions, provided that ECOWAS reduces its operating budget,” he stated.

It should be noted that the objectives of this meeting were to review the progress of the implementation of ECREEE’s 2026 work program and budget, ECREEE’s priority programs and budgets for 2027, and development partner funding for projects in 2026 and 2027.

In addition to Commissioners Amin Amidu Sulemani and Dr. Kalilou Sylla, their colleague in charge of Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Nassirou Bako Arifari, was also present at the gathering.