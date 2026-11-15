DAKAR 2026 YOG: ECOWAS CLOSES ITS VILLAGE AND CELEBRATES THE SUCCESS OF THE FIRST YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES HELD IN AFRICA

To mark the closing ceremony of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) on Friday 13th November 2026, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission commends the Republic of Senegal on the success of the first edition of the YOG to be held on the African continent. It also marks the end of activities at its Village, set up in Dakar under the slogan ‘Play Without Borders’.

Throughout the Games, the ECOWAS Village served as a place for meeting, dialogue and discovery. Athletes, young volunteers, visitors, institutional partners and the general public came together there to discuss the Community’s missions and the opportunities it offers to West African youth in the areas of employment, entrepreneurship, education, transport, volunteering and human development.

Among the many visitors received, the Malaysian delegation was welcomed at the ECOWAS stand, where it was able to learn about the Community’s initiatives in support of youth, mobility and regional integration. The Director of the Autonomous Port of Dakar also visited the Village and made no secret of his satisfaction with this ECOWAS initiative, praising its contribution to the promotion of young people, intercultural dialogue and West Africa’s visibility on the international stage.

Run by young people from the ECOWAS Clubs and volunteers stationed at the Games’ venues, the Village offered interactive activities, games, quizzes and discussions on regional integration, peace, social cohesion, culture and sustainable development. These moments enabled young people to learn more about ECOWAS, to embrace its ideals and to recognise themselves as active participants in West African integration.

The final day of the Village was marked in particular by an atmosphere of celebration and togetherness. To the beat of Senegalese tam-tams, amidst laughter, conversations and promises to meet again, the young volunteers, members of the ECOWAS Clubs and young people from diverse backgrounds celebrated the end of a unique human and regional adventure.

This moment epitomised the spirit of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games: a youth united across borders, driven by sport, culture and collective ambition. This initiative forms part of the partnership between ECOWAS and the Senegalese National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSS), which, in particular, facilitated the deployment of young volunteers from member states to provide hospitality, guidance, supervision and logistical support for the Youth Olympic Games.

Through this participation, ECOWAS reaffirms that young people are a vital force for regional integration, social cohesion and the development of West Africa. The meetings, exchanges and commitments arising during the Games will strengthen the Community’s efforts in support of youth, sport, mobility, volunteering and civic participation.

ECOWAS extends its congratulations to the Government and people of Senegal, the Organising Committee of the Dakar 2026 YOG, the CNOSS, the athletes, the volunteers, the partners and all the young people who made this first African edition of the Youth Olympic Games a historic moment of continental pride.