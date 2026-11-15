COP31: ECOWAS, UN WOMEN AND THE AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK LAUNCH A REGIONAL INITIATIVE TO STRENGTHEN WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP IN CLIMATE ACTION AND THE GREEN ECONOMY IN WEST AFRICA

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Centre for Gender Development (EGDC), in partnership with UN Women and with the support of the African Development Bank (AfDB), organized a high-level side event on 14 November 2026 in Antalya, Türkiye, on the sidelines of COP31 under the African Union Pavilion.

Held under the theme “Advancing Women’s Leadership in West Africa’s Green Transition”, the event brought together representatives of governments, international organizations, development finance institutions, civil society and the private sector to advance the role of women as key actors in climate action, green transition and sustainable development across West Africa.

Opening the session on behalf the ECOWAS Commissioner Arifari Nassirou BAKO in charge of Human Development and Social Affairs, Ms. Sandra Oulaté Fattoh, Director of the ECOWAS Centre for Gender Development (ECCDG), reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to promoting inclusive climate action. “Women in West Africa should not only be viewed as beneficiaries of climate policies; they must be recognized as leaders, innovators and strategic partners in building a resilient and sustainable future for our region. Through this regional initiative, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to turning this ambition into concrete action,” she stated.

Speaking thereafter, Ms. Sarah Hendriks, Director of the Policy, Programme and Intergovernmental Division at UN Women, commended the partnership between ECOWAS, UN Women and the African Development Bank in advancing an inclusive green transition in West Africa. “Women are both on the frontlines of climate change impacts and at the heart of the solutions. Investing in their leadership, access to finance and participation in decision-making is essential to achieving a successful green transition in West Africa,” she emphasized.

The event featured a high-level panel discussion moderated by Ms. Elena Ruiz Abril, Regional Policy Advisor at UN Women, bringing together Ms. Fanta Camara, Founder and President of the Climate Linguere Club (Senegal); Ms. Venge Nyirongo, Chief of Women’s Economic Empowerment at UN Women; Mr. Kouakou Alexis Kouassi, Director of the ECOWAS Water Resources Centre; Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia; and Ms. Davinah Milenge, Chief Program Coordinator at the Climate Change and Green Growth Department of the African Development Bank.

Discussions focused on key issues including women’s leadership in climate action, access to green finance, regional partnerships, green entrepreneurship, and opportunities offered by the green economy to accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth.

One of the major highlights of the event was the presentation of the ECOWAS Regional Programme for Gender-Responsive Climate Action and a Green Economy in West Africa. The programme aims to strengthen women’s participation and leadership in climate and green economy sectors through improved access to climate finance, markets, technologies, green jobs, sustainable entrepreneurship and decision-making processes.

The regional initiative was officially launched by H.E. Mr. Aliou Gory Diouf, Minister of Environment and Ecological Transition of the Republic of Senegal and Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Environment Ministers, marking an important milestone in regional efforts to promote an inclusive and equitable ecological transition. On the occasion, the Minister commended the leadership of ECOWAS and the strength of its strategic partnership with UN Women and the African Development Bank. “The launch of this programme represents a major step forward for West Africa. Investing in women’s leadership and in their access to resources, technologies and climate finance is an investment in the resilience of our communities and the sustainable prosperity of our region,” he stated.

Through this initiative and its active participation at COP31, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to promoting gender-responsive climate action and strengthening the role of women as key drivers of West Africa’s ecological transformation. This new regional momentum will contribute to building greener, more resilient, inclusive and prosperous economies for the benefit of the peoples of the region.