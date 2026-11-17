The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Directorate of Legal Affairs, is holding the 10th Retreat of the Network of ECOWAS Legal Advisers from 9 to 13 November 2026 in Banjul, The Gambia.

The Retreat brings together Legal Advisers from ECOWAS Institutions and Specialised Agencies to review draft legal instruments for the end-of-year 2026 statutory meetings, strengthen institutional cooperation and promote greater coherence in the application of Community law.

Addressing participants at the opening ceremony, Madam Mamizata Sangaré, Resident Representative of the ECOWAS Commission in The Gambia, underscored the indispensable role of a sound and coherent legal framework in advancing regional integration. She described Legal Advisers as custodians of legal coherence and guardians of compliance with the Community’s founding instruments. She also reaffirmed the Resident Representation’s commitment to supporting Community activities in The Gambia.

In his opening remarks, Mr Gaye Sowe, Director of Legal Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission, welcomed participants and encouraged them to uphold the spirit of cordiality, mutual respect, professionalism and constructive dialogue that has consistently characterised the Network’s deliberations. He emphasised the importance of collegiality, cooperation and the exchange of legal expertise in addressing common institutional challenges and achieving meaningful outcomes.

During the opening session, Dr Ludimila Barai Mikulec, Senior Legal Adviser at the ECOWAS Commission, presented the objectives and methodology of the Retreat, outlining three key priorities: the preparation and review of draft legal texts for the forthcoming statutory meetings; the definition of modalities for implementing Management’s directive on the centralised preparation of all Community contracts by the Commission; and the development of an action plan to consolidate the Network’s activities and strengthen interaction among its members.

Over the five days of the Retreat, participants will engage in technical discussions, exchange experiences and share best practices aimed at enhancing legal coordination, institutional effectiveness and the quality of Community legal instruments.

The Retreat is expected to prepare the legal texts for the end-of-year 2026 statutory meetings and to produce practical recommendations and an action plan to strengthen cooperation among ECOWAS Legal Advisers. It reflects the Commission’s commitment to the rule of law, sound institutional governance and sustainable regional integration.