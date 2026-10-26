Grand-Bassam, Côte d’Ivoire, 21–23 October 2026

The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Private Sector and Industry, with the support of its strategic partner TradeMark Africa®, organised a bilateral meeting from 21 to 23 October 2026 in Grand-Bassam, in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, dedicated to the implementation of the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) on inspection certificates between Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.

This meeting forms part of ECOWAS’s efforts to reduce technical barriers to trade, facilitate the movement of goods and strengthen regional economic integration, in accordance with the Mutual Recognition Agreement approved by the Ministers of Trade and Industry on 16 May 2025 in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The meeting enabled the two countries to examine the practical arrangements for implementing the Agreement, identify priority products and agree on the next operational steps. Following the discussions, an initial list of priority products was selected for the pilot phase and an implementation action plan was approved.

The participants also agreed to draw on the ECOWAS harmonised inspection procedures, as well as regional sanitary and phytosanitary inspection procedures, as common tools for implementing the ARM. Both parties agreed to continue national consultations to ensure the effective implementation of the ARM.

The meeting made several recommendations aimed at ensuring the effective and sustainable implementation of the initiative, including the designation of competent authorities, the establishment of a technical management committee, capacity-building for inspection bodies, and the reactivation of the Cross-Border Management Committee.

The MRA aims to reduce redundant inspections, compliance costs and delays at borders, whilst maintaining quality standards, product safety and the regulatory prerogatives of the States. Its implementation should therefore help to improve the competitiveness of businesses, support small and medium-sized enterprises and boost trade between the two countries.

The Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana pilot phase represents a strategic step towards the gradual implementation of mutual recognition along the Abidjan–Lagos corridor, with a view to extending the achievements to other relevant member states and, ultimately, to the entire ECOWAS region.

On behalf of Hon. Dephue Yenpea Zuo, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr Peter Okonkwo Oluonye, Acting Director of the Private Sector and Industry Sector, reaffirmed his commitment, with the support of TradeMark Africa® and other relevant partners, to assist Member States in the effective implementation of this regional instrument, with a view to fostering a more integrated, competitive and private-sector-friendly regional market.