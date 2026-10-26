BREAST CANCER AWARENESS 2026: OFFICE OF THE ECOWAS RESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE AND THE ECOWAS STABILISATION SUPPORT MISSION IN GUINEA-BISSAU CHAMPION AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

The Office of the Resident Representative of President of ECOWAS Commission in collaboration with the troops of ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB), on Thursday, 22nd October 2026, conducted a breast cancer awareness campaign at Kwame Nkrumah Secondary School Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, as part of activities marking the Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2026.

The campaign, themed “Every Story Matters; Every Journey Is Unique,” was aimed at raising public awareness on breast cancer, promoting early detection and encouraging preventive health practices as part of efforts to strengthen civil-military relations and improve community health awareness.

In her remarks, the Special Guest of Honour, the ECOWAS Resident Representative of the President and Head of Mission in Guinea-Bissau, Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje, expressed delight at participating in the campaign and commended her Office and other organisers for their commitment to promoting public health awareness.

Ambassador Ukaeje noted that breast cancer remains a major public health concern worldwide but stressed that early detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment. She urged women to seek prompt medical attention if they notice unusual lumps, changes in breast shape or skin, or abnormal nipple discharge.

The Head of Mission further expressed appreciation to the dignitaries, the Force Commander, contingent commanders, staff officers, and other stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the campaign. She particularly commended GHANCOY 5 for taking the lead in organising the initiative and ensuring its successful execution.

While delivering the opening remarks earlier, the Force Commander ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau, Brigadier General Danjuma Ribah Dantani, emphasised the importance of regular medical check-ups and early detection in the effective management of breast cancer. He encouraged women to visit healthcare facilities for routine examinations and highlighted the importance of awareness, healthy eating, regular physical exercise and limiting alcohol consumption in promoting overall health.

Stating the purpose of the event, the Gender Advisor of the ECOWAS Representation Office, Dr Aisha Yanet, emphasised that the gathering underscored the importance of sustained awareness and community engagement in addressing breast cancer. This was followed by a sensitisation lecture delivered by the Senior Medical Officer of GHANCOY 5, Major Sylvester Alhassan.

During the lecture, Major Alhassan provided an overview of breast cancer, including its nature, signs and symptoms, risk factors, prevention and available treatment options. He explained that breast cancer can affect both women and men and encouraged military personnel, students, and members of the public to prioritise breast health, regular medical examinations, and timely access to healthcare.

Delivering brief remarks also, the representative of the Minister for Education, Helda Durate Batica, emphasised on the significance of the awareness, noting that Guinea-Bissau government was appreciative of the kind gesture by the Resident Representative of President of ECOWAS Commission and ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau.

The campaign featured an interactive questions-and-answers session, the distribution of breast cancer awareness materials to female students and group photographs.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, representative of the minister of education Guinea-Bissau, heads of departments and agencies, ESSMGB personnel, students and members of civil society organisations

The initiative underscores the commitment of the ECOWAS Representation Office and ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau in promoting public health awareness, strengthening civil-military relations, and supporting community-centre engagement in Guinea-Bissau