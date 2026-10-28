A delegation of ECOWAS members of Parliament is conducting a mission to RAAF to learn about its mandate and achievements

As part of the parliamentary oversight mission focusing on the implementation of Community projects, a delegation of members of the ECOWAS Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources is visiting Lomé from 27 to 29 October 2026.

Led by the Chair of the Committee, the Honourable Mohammed Ali NDUME, the delegation is holding discussions with the Executive Director and staff of the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA) with the aim of gaining a thorough understanding of the Agency and learning about its key achievements on the ground.

A Particular focus will be put on two major initiatives coordinated by RAAF: the ECOWAS STOCKS II project and the West African School Feeding Modernisation Programme (PMAI-AO).

This mission is of particular importance to RAAF as it demonstrates the ECOWAS Parliament’s commitment to supporting agencies and institutions in their efforts to promote the effective, accountable and sustainable management of regional initiatives, with a view to ensuring tangible benefits for the populations of Member States.

“Your mission presents an opportunity for RAAF not only to raise its profile amongst you, as parliamentarians, but also to benefit from your insightful observations in order to improve its practices and enhance its performance in serving the communities.” underscored Mr KONLANI Kanfitin, Executive Director of the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (RAAF) at the opening ceremony of the mission.

“Our mission also presents a significant opportunity to strengthen dialogue between the Community’s institutions and the representatives of the peoples of ECOWAS. As parliamentarians, we play a vital role in promoting regional integration, scrutinising the Community’s actions and raising public awareness of the policies and programmes implemented by our Community.” Said Honourable Mohammed Ali NDUME, Chair of the Committee on Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources of the ECOWAS Parliament to assure the Executive Director and Staff of RAAF.