ECOWAS Signs Memorandum of Academic Agreement with the Africa Cen-tre for Strategic Studies, Washington D.C.

19 Nov, 2024

The Vice President of the Commission, H. E. Damtien L. Tchinchibidja led an ECOWAS delegation to the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Academic Agreement between the ECOWAS Commission and the Africa Centre for Strate-gic Studies (ACSS) in Washington D.C. on the 12th of November 2024.

Colonel (ret) Dan Hampton, the Acting Director of ACSS, underscored the signif-icance of the Agreement between ECOWAS and the ACSS towards strengthening collaboration and partnership.

In line with the mandate of ACSS and in furtherance of the aspirations of ECO-WAS, the collaboration between the two organizations will include research to identify and implement innovative ways to address drivers of conflicts with a focus on human rights.

Vice President Tchinchibidja highlighted that ECOWAS is particularly enthused by the prospect of also collaborating with ACSS towards capacity building, strategic leadership, and exchange of ideas on best practices including the use of new approaches, models and technologies for data collection, processing, and forecasting, particularly for Early Warning but also beyond.

The Vice President of the Commission was accompanied by Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai and other officials of the ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations in New York.