ECOWAS MISSION IN THE GAMBIA (ECOMIG) IN COLLABORATION WITH THE GAMBIAN DEFENCE AND SECURITY FORCES (GDSF) LAUNCHES PINK OCTOBER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The ECOWAS Mission in the Gambia (ECOMIG) in partnership with the Gambian Defence and Security Forces (GDSF) has launched a week-long awareness campaign from Monday 19 October to Thursday 22 October 2026, at the Gambia School of Nursing and Midwifery in Banjul.

The campaign, aimed at raising crucial awareness about breast cancer and related issues, began with a route march through the principal streets of Greater Banjul. The march was followed by an official launch ceremony at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, with dignitaries and participants from the ECOWAS Permanent Mission, ECOMIG, and GDSF in attendance.

The Force Commander ECOMIG, Col Aliou Tine delivered the welcome remarks, after which the Special Guest of Honour for the occasion gave the keynote address. In her keynote address, Assistant Inspector General of Police Madam Amie Nyassi stated that breast cancer remains a major health concern affecting millions of people around the world. Once they are identified early and appropriate treatment is provided, the chances of successful treatment are generally much higher. She urged all to stand together in the fight against breast cancer.

During the launch, the Medical Officer from the Nigerian Company (NIGCOY 11) serving with ECOMIG Maj EC Chukwu gave an informative lecture on breast cancer and its associated issues. The session also included demonstrations on self-breast examination, conducted by volunteers from NIGCOY 11, GHANCOY 10, SENBATT 10, Gambia Armed Forces, Gambia Police Force and the Gambia Fire Department respectively.

The campaign will continue throughout the week, featuring sensitization programs, awareness campaigns, and screenings for GDSF personnel and communities in Yundum, Barra and Kanfenda.