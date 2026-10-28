ECOWAS ADVOCATES FOR STRONGER DEFENCE COOPERATION THROUGH INDIGENOUS DEFENCE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission is participating in the Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX), taking place from 26th to 30th of October 2026 in Lagos, Federal Republic of Nigeria. The event brought together political leaders, defence policymakers, military commanders, defence industrial enterprises, researchers, and security experts from across Africa and beyond.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, represented by the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio. Other dignitaries in attendance included the Honourable Minister of Defence, the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Service Chiefs, senior government officials, distinguished military officers, and a broad spectrum of serving and retired defence leaders.

In their remarks, the Nigeria Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace and security on the continent. They highlighted the importance of enhanced defence cooperation in addressing evolving security threats, including terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organized crime, maritime insecurity, cyber threats, and other emerging security challenges confronting the continent.

Delivering a keynote address during the opening ceremony, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame DIOP, expressed the appreciation of ECOWAS to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed TINUBU, GCFR, for his steadfast commitment to regional peace, security, and integration agenda. General DIOP described AFRIDEX as a timely demonstration of Nigeria’s longstanding leadership in advancing regional peace, security, and integration.

General DIOP emphasized that the exhibition was taking place at a critical time characterised by the complex and challenging security landscape, the rapidly changing geopolitical environment, and constrains in the access to defence equipment, critical technologies, and military capabilities. Thus, the importance of building resilience, self-reliance, and indigenous defence capabilities to address these evolving threats effectively.

The President of the Commission also highlighted ongoing efforts by the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff to deepen regional defence cooperation, strengthen defence-industrial collaboration, and explore innovative approaches to financing peace and security initiatives. The President of the ECOWAS Commission also underlined that the ongoing efforts by ECOWAS to activate the ECOWAS Standby Force fight against terrorism reflects the region’s commitment to collective action, operational readiness, and self-reliance in addressing contemporary security challenges. Finally, H.E General Diop called for support to initiatives like the AFRIDEX and the efforts of institutions such as Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

AFRIDEX serves as a strategic platform for promoting defence cooperation, strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing, showcasing emerging security technologies, fostering military-industrial partnerships, and advancing collaborative approaches to addressing contemporary security challenges across Africa. The exhibition also promotes innovation, knowledge exchange, and investment in defence capabilities that contribute to regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.